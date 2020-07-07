Casino girl missing, investigations under way

Jenna Moran, aged 16, of Casino, has been reported missing.

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate a girl missing from Casino.

Jenna Moran, 16, was last seen at about 6pm on Saturday at her home on West Street in Casino.

Officers from Richmond Police District commenced an investigation into Jenna's whereabouts when she was reported missing yesterday after failing to return home.

Jenna is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, with a fair complexion, about 170cm tall, of thin build, with dark, long brown hair and blonde streaks at the front.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans with cut outs at the knees, a knitted, white jumper with a light brown scarf, and white Converse low cut shoes.

Anyone who sights Jenna or has information about her whereabouts, is urged to contact Triple Zero (000) or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.