Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Jenna Moran, aged 16, of Casino, has been reported missing.
Jenna Moran, aged 16, of Casino, has been reported missing.
News

Casino girl missing, investigations under way

Rebecca Lollback
by
7th Jul 2020 7:55 AM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate a girl missing from Casino.

Jenna Moran, 16, was last seen at about 6pm on Saturday at her home on West Street in Casino.

Officers from Richmond Police District commenced an investigation into Jenna's whereabouts when she was reported missing yesterday after failing to return home.

Jenna is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, with a fair complexion, about 170cm tall, of thin build, with dark, long brown hair and blonde streaks at the front.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans with cut outs at the knees, a knitted, white jumper with a light brown scarf, and white Converse low cut shoes.

Anyone who sights Jenna or has information about her whereabouts, is urged to contact Triple Zero (000) or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

casino missing girl richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Jetstar, Qantas 'significantly reducing' flights to NSW

        premium_icon Jetstar, Qantas 'significantly reducing' flights to NSW

        News "WE'LL continue to operate limited flights for essential travel only".

        Rent relief a welcome sight for regional businesses

        premium_icon Rent relief a welcome sight for regional businesses

        News BUSINESSES and not not-for-profits that lease or licence Crown land could be...

        Warning to boaties after three rescues in three days

        premium_icon Warning to boaties after three rescues in three days

        News Four people were stranded off Evans when their boat engine failed

        5 days on the floor: Alstonville woman’s lonely nightmare

        premium_icon 5 days on the floor: Alstonville woman’s lonely nightmare

        News An 87-year-old Alstonville woman is in a serious condition in hospital after she...