Casino farewells 'larrikin' rescue squad captain

A proud winner for the Richmond Valley's Citizen of the Year was Casino's Brian Boyd, for his dedication to the Casino Volunteer Rescue Association. Colleen Bacon

BRIAN Samuel Boyd will be remembered as a caring and active member of the community who "always had the time for anyone who needed it".

Born on August 20, 1952, the born and bred Casino resident led a life of selflessness, according to his friends and family.

Brian was the active captain of the Casino Rescue Squad when he passed away on Thursday, April 12, at Lismore Base Hospital.

The youngest of four siblings, he is survived by his wife Daphne, two children Alan and Katie and his grandchildren, Audrey and Harry.

He joined the rescue squad when it started in 1980, and was a qualified road rescue operator, trained in multiple aspects of rescue and was a North Coast representative.

Fellow member and life-long friend Noel Ball said Brian was a well-known man who would help people in the community.

"If somebody needed something he'd be there," he said.

Brian received Citizen Of The Year award in 2008, bravery awards, and a Red Cross blood donation award for giving 100 donations over 25 years.

But one of the former mechanic's loves was cars and he will also be remembered for his contribution to Borderline Street Rodders, which he helped form in 1990.

The group is known for their donations to community organisations.

President Craig Nolan said Brian's love of cars "made him a very knowledgeable person regarding anything with four wheels".

But he said if he didn't know something "he could always tell a good story".

"Brian has a wicked sense of humour that sometimes got him in trouble but he also had an infallible sense of community," Mr Nolan said in a Facebook post.

When he died, Brian was partway through building a 32 coupe, but his family is making sure it is finished in memory of the "all-round handyman".

"He loved tinkering and pottering around," Brian's son Alan said.

"Nine times out of 10 you'd find him in his shed tinkering around, normally with the hot rods.

"The hot-rodding was a big part of our lives (growing up)."

Alan said his dad was a "caring, fun and loving father" and a "larrikin" who "always had the time" for family.

The Boyd family invite the community to attend the funeral on Wednesday April 18 at St Mary's Catholic Church in Casino at 11am.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Casino Rescue Squad would be appreciated.