Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A CASINO man accused of hitting a 40-year-old with his car has faced court.
A CASINO man accused of hitting a 40-year-old with his car has faced court.
News

Casino driver who allegedly hit pedestrian faces court

Aisling Brennan
13th Aug 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A CASINO man charged with striking a pedestrian will be assessed for whether he's suitable for rehabilitation, a court has heard.

Patrick Roger Wood, 26, was arrested in June after the alleged incident involving a group of pedestrians along Barker St, Casino.

Police will allege Mr Wood, who was driving a Nissan Navara, was travelling west before doing a U-turn and hitting a 40-year-old man.

The man was allegedly carried on the ute's bonnet for about 10m before falling to the ground.

The 40-year-old was taken to Casino Hospital for treatment.

Mr Wood, who remains on bail, was excused when his matter was briefly mentioned before Lismore Local Court last week.

Magistrate Jeff Linden granted the application for Mr Wood to be assessed by MERIT, which will determine whether he is eligible for rehabilitation as part of his bail.

Mr Wood has not yet entered formal pleas to any of his charges, which include driving furiously and causing bodily harm, using an offensive weapon to commit and indictable offence, two counts of driving a motor vehicle to menace another with intent, failing to stop and assist, driving on a dividing strip, not keeping left of a median strip, knowingly driving in a menacing manner and operating a vehicle so as to harass or intimidate a person.

He will next appear before Lismore Local Court on September 7.

casino crime lismore local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Yet another NRL coach sacked

    Yet another NRL coach sacked
    • 13th Aug 2020 10:05 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        No doctors in emergency at hospital, border closure blamed

        Premium Content No doctors in emergency at hospital, border closure blamed

        News THE border closure is causing a “diabolical” healthcare crisis, according to the president of the NSW Rural Doctors Association.

        Pub faces closure after COVID-19 breaches

        Premium Content Pub faces closure after COVID-19 breaches

        News Police said the pub owner failed to register a COVID-19 safety plan

        The Bachelor: Former Lismore woman could fall in love on TV

        Premium Content The Bachelor: Former Lismore woman could fall in love on TV

        News ONE of the contestants in The Bachelor 2020, which starts tonight, is a familiar...

        Band’s new single scores air time on triple j

        Premium Content Band’s new single scores air time on triple j

        News THE Byron Bay band is continuing its prolific year with a new single release.