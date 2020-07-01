Menu
Burns Point Ferry
Cash no longer accepted on Burns Point Ferry

Aisling Brennan
1st Jul 2020 2:00 PM
ANYONE looking to catch the Burns Point Ferry will need to reconsider how they plan on paying for the service.

Ballina Shire Council has announced cash payments will no longer be accepted for the Burns Point Ferry from in an effort to streamline operations from July 1.

Customers will be required to pay by card only.

Regular users are reminded that 2020/21 season tickets are now available.

“This is a great way to reduce costs and avoid paying single ticket charges,” a council spokesman said.

Annual and quarterly (July to September) season tickets can be purchased at the council’s Customer Service Centre, 40 Cherry St Ballina.

