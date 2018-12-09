Menu
First pic of Carrie Bickmore's baby

by Hannah Paine
9th Dec 2018 3:39 PM | Updated: 4:35 PM

Carrie Bickmore has welcomed her third child with partner Chris Walker.

The couple posted a photo on Instagram this afternoon, posing in a hospital bed with their bundle of joy.

"Welcome to the world little ADELAIDE (or Addie as your siblings have already started calling you) We are absolutely besotted with you," the post read.

Bickmore shares three-year-old daughter Evie with partner Chris Walker, while she had 11-year-old son Oliver with husband Greg Lange, who died from brain cancer in 2010.

 

Carrie Bickmore on the ACRA red carpet in October. Picture: Lawrence Pinder
Carrie Bickmore on the ACRA red carpet in October. Picture: Lawrence Pinder

During her pregnancy Bickmore has shared frequent updates with her fans, including how daughter Evie had been spreading false rumours she was having twins and her battle with severe morning sickness.

Speaking on her radio show Carrie & Tommy on The Hit Network, Bickmore described how difficult the first trimester had been.

"Until this week, I felt so sick - 24 hours a day, like I mean so sick," she to her radio co-host Tommy Little.

"I didn't even think I had the energy to work out … to even get my head around what was happening.

"[Being] hungry made me feel sick, eating has made me feel sick, being awake has made me feel sick, sleeping has made me feel sick, coffee has made me feel sick, everything has made me feel sick."

Bickmore announced she was pregnant in June by taking to Instagram to share a video of her telling daughter Evie the news.

"Hey some exciting news to share with you. We are having a BABY. How funny is Evie asking if it's twins. No honey it's not twins!!!!!!" Bickmore captioned the video.

