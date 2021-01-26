Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A woman’s been arrested after chaotic scenes at a suburban shopping centre car park, accused allegedly attacking another woman with her windscreen wipers.
A woman’s been arrested after chaotic scenes at a suburban shopping centre car park, accused allegedly attacking another woman with her windscreen wipers.
Crime

Car park chaos as woman ‘attacked with windscreen wipers’

by Mitchell Van Homrigh
26th Jan 2021 8:19 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman who went on a rampage at a southwest Sydney shopping centre, smashing her car into another vehicle before allegedly assaulting a woman with windscreen wipers, will face court today.

Police allege the 49-year-old drove her vehicle into another car at Bradbury shopping centre around 5pm on Monday.

Officers believe she knew the driver of the other vehicle.

The woman then allegedly removed the windscreen wipers from her car before using them to assault the other driver.

She also assaulted the woman's passenger.

Chaotic scenes... Bradbury Shopping Centre.
Chaotic scenes... Bradbury Shopping Centre.

Officers from Campbelltown City Police Area Command went to the carpark a short time later.

The woman the allegedly struck out at the officers as they arrested her.

She was taken to Campbelltown Police Station where she was charged with predatory driving, common assault, armed with intent to commit an indictable offence, and assault police officer in the execution of duty while occasioning actual bodily harm.

The Rosemeadow woman was refused bail and will appear in Parramatta Local Court today.

Originally published as Carpark chaos as woman 'attacked with windscreen wipers'

assault crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Coward punch’ and assault to police caught on CCTV

        Premium Content ‘Coward punch’ and assault to police caught on CCTV

        News A 34-year old man was charged after attacking a passer-by and then assaulting police in Byron Bay.

        Man who struck pedestrian with car disqualified from driving

        Premium Content Man who struck pedestrian with car disqualified from driving

        Crime The alleged victim was carried on the bonnet for 10 metres

        Police shocked after man drove against traffic on M1 ramp

        Premium Content Police shocked after man drove against traffic on M1 ramp

        News The man fell down the hill, where he appeared to sleep for a few minutes, before...

        Woman fights charges over alleged $66k fraudulent transfers

        Premium Content Woman fights charges over alleged $66k fraudulent transfers

        Crime She is charged with dishonestly obtaining a large sum of money