Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Teacher Amanda Jane Sheahan, 41, pleaded not guilty to four counts of unreasonably causing substantial annoyance and one count of behaving offensively in a dwelling house following a neighbourhood feud.
Teacher Amanda Jane Sheahan, 41, pleaded not guilty to four counts of unreasonably causing substantial annoyance and one count of behaving offensively in a dwelling house following a neighbourhood feud.
Crime

An ‘aggressive carolling’ teacher is in trouble again

17th Dec 2019 2:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DARWIN teacher on trial for allegedly singing "aggressively" at her neighbours is now facing a further charge in the Darwin Local Court.

Amanda Jane Sheahan, 41, last week pleaded not guilty to four counts of unreasonably causing substantial annoyance and one count of behaving offensively in a dwelling house following a neighbourhood feud in Rapid Creek.

While that matter returns to court before judge John Neill on Tuesday, a separate charge of using a carriage service to harass was mentioned in the Local Court on Monday.

Sheahan was excused from appearing and her lawyer, Robert Welfare, successfully applied for the matter to be adjourned until December 20.

amanda jane sheahan court crime education neighbour dispute teacher

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ballina council to vote on rural wedding, cabin proposal

        premium_icon Ballina council to vote on rural wedding, cabin proposal

        Council News THE $1.05 million proposal would see up to 20 wedding ceremonies a year.

        500 new residents a year: How Ballina is coping with boom

        premium_icon 500 new residents a year: How Ballina is coping with boom

        News Ballina has now overtaken its biggest neighbour in population

        New community recycling stations

        New community recycling stations

        News Ballina Shire Council has launched a new way to collect batteries, smoke detectors...

        Pubs, clubs, drunken violence targeted in police blitz

        premium_icon Pubs, clubs, drunken violence targeted in police blitz

        News MORE than 70 extra police officers were deployed over the weekend across Northern...