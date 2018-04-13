Menu
Emergency service crews have been called to a crash on the Pacific Highway at Wardell.
News

BREAKING: Caravan rollover on Pacific Highway

Alison Paterson
by
13th Apr 2018 10:14 AM

Update 11.45am: A PERSON involved in a caravan rollover on the Pacific Highway at Ballina this morning has refused to be taken to hospital by ambulance.

"The person has declined to be transported to hospital," a spokesman from NSW Ambulance Media said.

"Firefighters and police are still on scene."

Meanwhile Richmond Police District duty officer Acting Inspector Tom Kirk said there incident involved a two axle caravan.

"The caravan was being a towed by a Toyota Landcruiser heading north," he said.

Drivers are urged to take extra care on the Pacific Highway.

 

Original story 10.15am: EMERGENCY service crews have been called after a caravan rollover on the Pacific Highway at Ballina.

The crash happened just after 10am, just past the Teven roundabout.

A spokesman from NSW Ambulance Media confirmed paramedics were at the scene and treating at least one patient.

"A caravan has rolled over on the northbound lane," he said.

"At this stage there is only one person mentioned as injured and they are consciousness and breathing."

Northbound traffic is being affected.

Live Traffic NSW has advised that drivers can still pass the crash site using the breakdown lane.

A spokeswoman from the Transport Management Centre said there were no delays at this time.

Lismore Northern Star

