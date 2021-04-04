Car rolls down embankment after colliding with another car

A driver has been charged over an incident near the offramp to Byron Bay and Myocum Road, Ewingsdale.

A driver has been charged over an incident near the offramp to Byron Bay and Myocum Road, Ewingsdale.

A driver whose car crashed into another car before rolling down an embankment, has been charged with being under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

About 8.40pm on Saturday April 2, police were called to a two-car crash at the offramp to Byron Bay and Myocum Road, Ewingsdale.

A 37-year-old male driver from Bexhill returned a mid range reading at the scene and was detained.

The man was arrested and taken to Byron Bay Police Station for a breath analysis.

Police will allege the driver driving a white Toyota utility was travelling east along Myocum Road attempted to turn left but collided with a gold coloured Holden Commodore.

This resulted in the white coloured utility spinning out and rolling down a nearby embankment.

No one was injured in the accident.

The driver was given a Court Attendance Notice for driving under the influence of alcohol and possessing a prohibited drug and will appear before Lismore Local Court in April.