Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A vehicle is on fire near Mt Ossa Rd on the Bruce Highway. Picture: Tyler Beazley.
A vehicle is on fire near Mt Ossa Rd on the Bruce Highway. Picture: Tyler Beazley.
News

Car on fire blocked Bruce Highway north of Mackay

Rainee Shepperson
8th Mar 2020 11:30 AM | Updated: 8:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 1pm: Both lanes of traffic are now moving after a single vehicle crash blocked the Bruce Highway today.

A vehicle was on fire near Mt Ossa Road.

Firefighters put out the blaze about 11am.

EARLIER:

POLICE are at the scene of a single vehicle crash near Kuttabul.

The car is currently on fire.

Both lanes are blocked to traffic near Mt Ossa Road on the Bruce Highway.

Police were called to the scene of the fire about 10am.

Traffic was stopped in both directions after a vehicle caught fire on the Bruce Hwy on Sunday morning. Picture: Tyler Beazley.
Traffic was stopped in both directions after a vehicle caught fire on the Bruce Hwy on Sunday morning. Picture: Tyler Beazley.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said he understood there was no one in the vehicle.

Fire crews are en route to the site but the vehicle is still alight.

Motorists are urged to take caution in the area and expect delays.

bruce highway crash kuttabul fire mackay car fire mackay crash mt ossa crash
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The controversial Bluesfest show that will ’melt your face’

        premium_icon The controversial Bluesfest show that will ’melt your face’

        News YOU may not have heard of this band yet, but people will sure talk after their show at the music festival.

        'STAY IN THE CAR': Why Ballina GP set up 'fever clinic'

        premium_icon 'STAY IN THE CAR': Why Ballina GP set up 'fever clinic'

        News "Nobody is being turned away and everyone is protected"

        ‘Fever clinics’ to assess patients in Ballina car park

        ‘Fever clinics’ to assess patients in Ballina car park

        News Senior GP reveals process to assess possible coronavirus patients

        Minor flood warning due to king tides

        Minor flood warning due to king tides

        News COUNCIL is encouraging motorists to drive safely over the coming days.