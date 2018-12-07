Menu
CAR HITS TREE: Traffic affected on Pacific Highway

Alison Paterson
by
7th Dec 2018 8:19 AM

EMERGENCY services including two ambulance crews are on scene at a car crash on the Pacific Hwy at East Wardell this morning.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said they were alerted to the crash near the intersection of the Pacific Hwy and Walshs Lane south of Ballina at 7:45am today.

"We have two road ambulance units on scene where a single vehicle has crashed into a tree," he said.

"There appears to be one person in the vehicle."

The spokesman said the crash occurred on the northern on-ramp to the Pacific Hwy.

"Fire & Rescue are also on scene," he said.

Traffic is affected in both directions and drivers are asked to slow down and take extra care.

More to come.

Lismore Northern Star

