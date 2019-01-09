Menu
It is not yet known what caused the sign to fall. Picture: Matrix
News

Car crushed by huge freeway sign

by Ally Foster
9th Jan 2019 9:36 AM

A MELBOURNE woman is lucky to be alive after a huge overhead sign fell on top of her car while she was driving along Tullamarine Freeway.

The woman, 53, suffered a neck and hand injury after the sign smashed onto the front of her car near Essendon Airport at 5.30pm on Tuesday.

The driver had to be taken to hospital after the incident. Picture: Matrix
The 53-year-old woman suffered a neck and hand injury. Picture: Matrix
Images from the scene shows a blue car crushed by the sign, with its windscreen shattered and glass strewn across the road. No other cars were hit.

The woman was taken to Royal Melbourne Hospital and is in a stable condition.

The incident closed the inbound exit from the Tullamarine Freeway to Bulla Road and Bell Street for number of hours but the area has since been reopened.

The car was completely crushed by the huge overhead sign. Picture: Matrix
Car crushed by huge freeway sign. Picture: Matrix
Highway Patrol officer Jason Lane told the ABC that it is "highly unusual" for something like this to happen.

"I haven't come across it before," he said.

It is believed wind was not a factor in bringing the sign down.

editors picks freak accident freeway freeway sign melbourne vehicle

