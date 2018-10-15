Menu
Login
Breaking

Car collides with tree south of Grafton

Matthew Elkerton
by
15th Oct 2018 11:36 AM

A VEHICLE has collided with a tree at Coutts Crossing this morning with multiple police responding to reports a person was trapped in the vehicle.

But all occupants were retrieved from the vehicle with multiple units called off from the scene.

NSW Police confirmed that there were no life-threatening injuries as a result of the single-car collision.

"There were reports of a person trapped in the vehicle, but all occupants are now safely out of the car and paramedics are on the scene," Inspector Jo Reid said.

Ambulance NSW paramedics arrived on the scene at 11.10am and are understood to be transporting a patient to a nearby medical facility.

Members of NSW State Emergency Service also responded to the incident and helped with the retrieval efforts.

More information to come. 

armidale road breaking news collision coutts crossing crash emergency nsw police
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    'Unfortunate accident': Man killed during storm

    'Unfortunate accident': Man killed during storm

    Weather "OUR thoughts are with the family of this man and hope no one has to encounter this type of loss."

    Why festivals breached patron numbers in 2017

    Why festivals breached patron numbers in 2017

    Business Festival site lands $30,000 worth of fines

    Holiday traffic already causing headaches

    Holiday traffic already causing headaches

    News School holidays yet to officially start but highway is clogged

    Cause of mass bee death a mystery

    Cause of mass bee death a mystery

    News As bees drop like flies, beekeepers warn people to stay vigilant

    Local Partners