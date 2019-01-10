Menu
Login
A car carrier crash south of Grafton on the Pacific Highway has impacted traffic in both directions.
A car carrier crash south of Grafton on the Pacific Highway has impacted traffic in both directions. Live Traffic NSW
Breaking

Traffic clears after car carrier collision

Jarrard Potter
by
10th Jan 2019 1:41 PM

UPDATE: Traffic has cleared since an earlier incident involving a car carrier on the Pacific Highway near Glenugie.

EARLIER: EMERGENCY services have responded to a car carrier crash on the Pacific Highway south of Grafton this afternoon.

The collision happened about 1.36pm today near Eight Mile Lane.

Live Traffic NSW is reporting emergency services, as well as Roads and Maritime Services, are at the scene of the collision.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution and reduce speed in the area, with both north and southbound lanes impacted following the collision.

car carrier editors picks pacific highway pacific highway crash
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    Offbeat A massive penis-like sculpture is being taken apart by irate and sarcastic Aussies alike, but there’s more to it than meets the eye.

    Horror start to holidays on highway

    Horror start to holidays on highway

    Breaking Two early morning crashes signals horror start to busy summer period

    Interlock drink driving laws expanded

    Interlock drink driving laws expanded

    News The laws were expanded earlier this month.

    80,000 lights: The true spirit of Christmas lives in Ballina

    80,000 lights: The true spirit of Christmas lives in Ballina

    Whats On It's a bittersweet year for Ballina's most popular Santa

    Local Partners