Car became airborne in highway crash

A MAN has been charged over a crash in a roadworks zone that caused another car to become airborne and flip.

About 4.00pm on Monday June 22 there was a serious motor vehicle accident in the northbound lanes on the Pacific Highway just south of Billinudgel.

At the time there was roadworks and the speed limit was reduced to 80 km/h due to those works.

It is alleged the offending vehicle, being driven by a 23 year old male from Bilambil Heights, was travelling in excess of the 80 km/h speed limit and ran into the rear of a vehicle that was stationary due to road works.

The impact caused the offending vehicle to become airborne and flip several times before landing on its roof.

The offending vehicle driver was taken to hospital as was the driver of the car he hit. The other car drivers injuries consist of whiplash, concussion, chest, abdomen and arm injuries and three fractured vertebrae.

On Friday the male was charged with negligent driving causing grievous bodily harm and was bailed to appear before Mullumbimby Local Court on the January 22.

