Menu
Login
Paramedics are on the scene of the crash.
Paramedics are on the scene of the crash.
Breaking

Car and bus collide on busy regional road

Tobi Loftus
by
21st Nov 2018 4:59 PM

A CAR and bus have collided on a busy Highfields road.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said two crews were on the scene of the crash, which occurred at the corner of Highfields Rd and Polzin Rd just before 3.45pm.

"The only person on the bus was the driver," the spokeswoman said.

"There were two people in the vehicle.

Two patients were transported to Toowoomba Hospital in stable conditions with minor cuts and abrasions following the crash. One other patient was assessed but declined transport to hospital.

bus crash car crash highfields
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    New equipment helps keep us safe in the water

    New equipment helps keep us safe in the water

    News ORGANISATION plays a crucial role in patrolling our waterways.

    Doing this while driving will cost you 10 demerit points

    Doing this while driving will cost you 10 demerit points

    Crime Police will be clamping down on this behaviour that costs lives

    Funeral held for beloved surf life saver

    Funeral held for beloved surf life saver

    News "Much sadness" after death of mentor and good friend

    Scavengers run amok at Vinnies

    Scavengers run amok at Vinnies

    Council News Property owners fed up with charity bins

    Local Partners