Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Meet the woman who has managed to tame playboy ex-AFL star Warwick Capper.
Meet the woman who has managed to tame playboy ex-AFL star Warwick Capper.
News

Warwick Capper on his new lover: ’She breaks my balls’

by Ryan Keen
30th Nov 2019 3:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MEET Lisa Arocca, the woman who has tamed the larrikin beast that is Warwick Capper.

Melbourne-based Arocca, in a rare media chat, tells ATG she is a stay-at-home mum who loves to stay out of the limelight as much as Capper loves to seek it.

He happily reveals they are engaged after a seven-year romance and 14 years of friendship.

She was a constant presence during a day on the Ultra Tune TV ad set this week at Gold Coast's Main Beach where Capper was shooting with his "co-star" Pamela Anderson.

Warwick Capper says fiance Lisa Arocca is “easygoing” and “breaks my balls”. Picture: Nathan Richter.
Warwick Capper says fiance Lisa Arocca is “easygoing” and “breaks my balls”. Picture: Nathan Richter.

Capper, who pulls up to the set in a blue Ferrari wearing leopard print bike pants with Gold Coaster Alex Zeller as chaffeur, is as irrepressible and inappropriate as ever, saying he and Anderson are getting on great and have a lot in common: "Well we both have a sex tape - although I believe mine is number one."

On a more serious note, he and Arocca are very happy.

Capper told the Bulletin of her in 2017, saying: "I used to be a playboy but I've changed. It's one dog, one bone, big kennel."

This week, when ATG asks how she managed to pin him down, he says: "She's a lot like my mum, very easygoing - and she breaks my balls."

Arocca: "He's not as wild as every-one thinks. He's the one who always wants to go home earlier if we are out.

"He can still be a bit loose when he knows he can but at the end of the day his wild days are over. We live a pretty normal life, have dinner at home, watch our favourite TV soapies.

Arocca has done little to no media preferring to stay out of the public eye: "I'm not like he is with media and I don't want to be."

She adds laughing: "Besides, with him there is not enough space."

afl lisa arocca romance warwick capper

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Couple’s extraordinary gift to son

        premium_icon Couple’s extraordinary gift to son

        Health ON December 10, while most people will be busy Christmas shopping, the Battista family from Lismore will be facing an extraordinary ordeal

        Ex-priest accused of sex abuse to be tested for dementia

        premium_icon Ex-priest accused of sex abuse to be tested for dementia

        News A FORMER Northern Rivers priest has been charged with a historic count of buggery.

        'Two weeks of waiting, and 20 minutes of madness'

        premium_icon 'Two weeks of waiting, and 20 minutes of madness'

        News Mororo family tell of night where fire surrounded their home, and how the community...

        Your chance to get discounted festival tickets

        premium_icon Your chance to get discounted festival tickets

        News Besides cheaper tickets to Falls, Secret Sounds’ first ever Black Friday sale will...