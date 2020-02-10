Cape Byron gets drenching close to 1974 record

Byron Bay looked like a very different place after heavy rain saw streets inundated with water.

IN the first 40 days of 2020, Byron Bay has almost received the same amount of rain that fell on the town throughout all of 2019.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the Cape Byron automatic weather station had recorded 499.4mm for the month up to this morning.

Meteorologist Helen Reid said 478mm of that was within the past four days.

A total of 697.8mm has so far been recorded at Cape Byron so far this year, while the 2019 total was just 766.2.

Shirley Lane, Byron Bay, following heavy rains and flash flooding in the area on Friday morning.

While last year was unusually dry, Ms Reid said the recent days have seen falls close to record figures for the town.

While the Cape Byron automatic station only has records going back 19 years, 379mm were recorded there over a four day period in July, 2005.

Byron Bay’s Jacaranda Drive, which has 120 years of rainfall data associated with it, recorded 448mm in a four day period in January, 2006.

That station’s record for rainfall over any four days was in March 1974, with 513.4mm recorded.

There are currently no flood warnings relating to rivers in the Byron Shire, while a final minor flood warning has been issued for parts of the Tweed River further north.

“In terms of rainfall we can expect in the next few days … (it will be) not the huge amount that we’ve had in the past few days,” Ms Reid said.

Forecast rainfall has eased today and Ms Reid said falls of about 30mm were anticipated for the rest of the week, with just 5-10mm forecast across Saturday and Sunday.