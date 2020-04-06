Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Â© Joseph Mayers
Â© Joseph Mayers
Health

Region believed virus-free despite mining worker scare

by Jack Lawrie
6th Apr 2020 8:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Cape York region is believed to be still coronavirus-free despite a mining worker who visited the region two weeks ago testing positive to the virus.

The coronavirus tally for the Far North stands at 30, with two more confirmed cases in the Cairns and Hinterland area added over the weekend, and zero for the Cape and Torres Strait.

A Rio Tinto worker tested positive to coronavirus after flying out of Weipa.

Rio Tinto’s Amrun bauxite facility in Weipa.
Rio Tinto’s Amrun bauxite facility in Weipa.

The worker allegedly fell ill five days after leaving, and has gone into self-isolation in Brisbane.

Contact tracing was undertaken, and staff at the $2.6 billion Amrun bauxite mining site were notified.

Weipa Town Authority Chairman Michael Rowland was confident the Cape was still coronavirus-free, claiming the Brisbane-based employee was coronavirus-free when he left Weipa.

"If the person was infected, we'd have had cases start showing up here," he said.

coronaviruspromo

"Rio Tinto have approached all of their contractors.

"They're prepared to stay here for six months, or told to rethink whether or not they can stay for that long. Nobody is going to be flying back.

"Being remote is in our favour, but we're not excluded from the risk and we're doing everything we can to maintain isolation."

Queensland Health could not comment on whether the worker had been infectious prior to leaving Weipa.

Originally published as Cape believed virus-free after mining worker scare

More Stories

coronavirus rio tinto

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        7 coronavirus scams to watch out for

        premium_icon 7 coronavirus scams to watch out for

        News SCAMMERS are taking advantage of the fear and uncertainty surrounding COVID-19.

        How to find a dentist during the coronavirus crisis

        premium_icon How to find a dentist during the coronavirus crisis

        News BUT you should only see the dentist for emergencies.

        Tell your isolation story to be featured in COVID-19 doco

        premium_icon Tell your isolation story to be featured in COVID-19 doco

        News A STREAMING platform is asking Australians to record their day-to-day personal...

        Why this is the perfect time to change your lifestyle

        premium_icon Why this is the perfect time to change your lifestyle

        News “PEOPLE have to cut their spending, people have to travel less, people can’t go...