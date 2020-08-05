‘Can’t blame editing for this’: Alex turns on Keira

Alex McKay from Bachelor In Paradise was shocked by how Keira Maguire spoke behind his back on the reality show, saying no one can blame editing for showing their "true colours".

The Gold Coast landscaper, who left the show on Tuesday night after agreeing his connection with Maguire was nothing more than a friendship, said he would have given his rose to someone else had he known how Maguire spoke about him to the cameras.

Both Maguire and Cass Mamone tried to manipulate McKay to get a rose, which newcomer Keely was also vying for, on Monday night's episode.

In the end he gave his rose to Maguire to honour his word.

Alex has changed his opinion on Keira since watching the show go to air. Picture: supplied/ Channel 10

"Looking back on it now I may have changed my mind, but I did say if it came down to a friendship rose I'd be picking her and I am a man of my word. I didn't have a connection with Keely or Cass," McKay said.

"You see people's true colours in that in that room when no one is around. They can blame it on editing but you say what you say. It shows who the really nice people are when they are talking behind your back."

"Hearing how Keira spoke about me I probably would have sent her home. I probably would have given it to Keely."

McKay spoke with Maguire for a few weeks after filming ended late last year, but that quickly dropped off and he said he hadn't heard from her since.

He added that he never took Mamone's advances seriously and knew she was only interested in getting a rose to prolong her time in Fiji.

"I saw straight through Cass. I knew what she was doing," he said. "She was one of the first girls I took for a chat and she made it clear the age was an issue, so for her to turn around and say she was always interested in me, it was a red flag. I knew her intentions."

Alex entered Bachelor in Paradise by swimming to shore. Picture: supplied/ Channel 10

He said other contestants blaming editing for their portrayal on the show was unfair, saying he felt everyone came across how he knew them in Paradise.

"The people that complain about editing, you say and do the things you do. It's hard to make you out as someone you're not," he said.

He said he was "on the fence" when it came to close friend Ciarran Stott, who he says "got himself into some trouble" with how he treated the women in Paradise.

"Ciarran did do some things I obviously don't agree with. There's a lot of things they don't show with Ciarran apologising to Matt (Whyatt) and them having decent friendship," he said.

McKay is still single and would be open to returning to the reality dating franchise.

But next time he will probably elect not to swim to shore, as he did in this season.

"I didn't want to do the standard walk in entrance," he said. "I thought with the power of TV they would make it look like I swam in, but they got a kayak and took me out 150 metres. I was gassed. I was more worried about getting there alive."

Originally published as 'Can't blame editing for this': Alex turns on Keira