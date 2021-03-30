‘Can’t believe this is happening’: Family home razed by fire

The Mye family have lost an estimated $50,000 in possessions and property damage after a fire ravaged through their Tweed Heads home on March 6.

"I can't believe this is happening to our home," was what ran through Jarrod Mye's mind when he saw the home he'd grown up in engulfed in smoke and flames.

He was at a family member's birthday dinner on March 6 with his younger brother, mum and dad when he got the call from a neighbour telling him "your house is on fire."

Fire and Rescue NSW Station 514 Banora Point said on social media about 10pm on March 6 Banora Point and Tweed Heads fire stations responded to a house fire on Peel Circuit, Tweed Heads South.

"Tweed Heads B Platoon firefighters arrived first on scene to find smoke issuing from a single level dwelling," the post read.

"Power was isolated and fire crews got to work with a line of hose and breathing apparatus donned for an offensive firefighting strategy.

"The fire was located and extinguished in the rear of the property and an 'all clear' was given for no persons being located inside the structure."

The post said a thermal imaging camera was used to check for fire extensions and hotpots before ventilation was commenced.

"Swift actions from firefighters prevented the fire from extending throughout the rest of the residential property," the post said.

"A very collaborative effort from local fire crews, well done team."

Mr Mye said when his family returned to the house fire crews were still there, ventilating the smoke.

"I wouldn't wish that upon anyone," he said.

"It was surreal, very surreal, I thought 'I can't believe this is happening to our home'.

"You only hear about this in the news or movies."

Damage inside the Mye family home.

Mr Mye said his family lost a large amount of personal belongings including clothing, furniture and keepsakes.

Among the items damaged included two laptops, iPads, a television, computer tower and amplifier.

However, due to the damage the home is not liveable until renovations are complete, which were estimated to take at least two months.

It's understood the fire was started by an electrical fault.

He said the family had been moving between AirBnBs while they wait to get back into the home.

Mr Mye estimates the property and possession damage to be upwards of $50,000 which will be partly covered by insurance.

Damage inside the Mye family home.

That's why he's started a Go Fund Me page to help get the family back on their feet and survive while the house is being repaired.

"I'm extremely grateful to my friends and family as well as complete strangers who've already donated," Mr Mye said.

"As soon as I put it up we raised $500 within a few hours.

"That was just amazing."

He said he was thankful to his neighbours who alerted him to the fire, to the firefighters who responded swiftly and anyone who's donated or shared the go fund me page.

To help support the Mye family click here.

