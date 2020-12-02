Candice’s cheeky joke about Warner injury

Candice Warner has shared an update on her husband's groin strain ahead of Australia's four-Test series against India.

Opening batsman David Warner injured his groin while fielding during the second ODI against India at the SCG on Sunday evening.

As a result, the 34-year-old will not feature in the remainder of Australia short-format series, and is in serious doubt for the first Test match at Adelaide Oval on December 17th.

Speaking to Triple M radio on Tuesday morning, Candice confirmed her husband is still in "a lot of pain".

"So, he's got a groin strain and now it's just a lot of recovery, a lot of monitoring," she said.

"There's 17 days before the first Test against India, so hopefully he'll be ready to go. But it is serious, and he is in a lot of pain.

"He will not want to miss that first Test."

David Warner out of quarantine and catching up with his wife Candice and children.

Candice cheekily joked she was partly responsible for the injury - the couple had been apart from one another for several months before David completed a mandatory two-week quarantine on Thursday.

"We only sort of reunited after four months apart, a couple of days prior … and everyone's like, 'What have you done to him?'," Candice laughed.

"I'm like, 'It wasn't me! It was not me'."

She sheepishly added: "Sorry, Australia."

Australian coach Justin Langer conceded he doesn't expect Warner to be fit in time for the opening Test against India.

"He's strained his abductor in his groins, and they tell me it's a very painful injury," Langer told SEN's Sportsday WA on Monday evening.

"It looked like he got shot by a gun. He was in incredible pain in the changerooms after.

"We've just arrived in Canberra, so we won't see him again for probably five or six days until we get back to Sydney.

"I'm not holding my breath that he'll be ready for the first Test match, but with that said, he's the sort of elite professional who will be doing literally everything possible to be ready for it.

"We'll see what happens, but he's going to be a loss, that's for sure."

If Warner was unavailable, Victorian prodigy Will Pucovski is expected to make his Test debut and partner with Queensland's Joe Burns at the top of the order.

Meanwhile, Matthew Wade and Marnus Labuschagne are shaping as the most likely candidates to partner with Australian captain Finch for Wednesday's ODI at Manuka Oval.

Originally published as Candice's cheeky joke about Warner injury