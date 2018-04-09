Menu
Login
Entertainment

First look at Murphy Brown reboot

Candice Bergen and the cast of Murphy Brown. Picture: Supplied
Candice Bergen and the cast of Murphy Brown. Picture: Supplied
by Staff writers

CANDICE Bergen won so many Emmys for her role in Murphy Brown that she ended up taking her name out of consideration because she felt she was taking the shine of the rest of the ensemble show.

Fans were so in love with Bergen's portrayal of the feminist journalist that she won five Emmys for lead actress in a comedy and often against comedy heavyweights like Bea Arthur and Betty White (The Golden Girls), Roseanne Barr (Roseanne) and Kirstie Alley (Cheers).

 

So it is probably unsurprising given so many of our favourite shows, including Roseanne, are being rebooted that Murphy Brown would get the same treatment.

Bergen, 71, shared a shot of the cast including newcomer Nik Dodani (Pat), Faith Ford (Corky Sherwood Forest), Joe Regalbuto (Frank Fontana) and Grant Shaud (Miles Silverberg) with creator Diane English.

Candice Bergen and the cast of Murphy Brown. Picture: Supplied
Candice Bergen and the cast of Murphy Brown. Picture: Supplied

It's unclear whether Charles Kimbrough, who played veteran newsman Jim Dial, will be returning in some capacity.

Bergan captioned the Instagram shot "back just in time", which seems to suggest she will be taking aim at Donald Trump's presidency.

 

Interestingly, Bergen recently told the story of going out on a date with Donald Trump many years ago, saying dismissively "I was home very early", while wearing a "free Melania" jumper.

Murphy Brown ran for 10 seasons from 1988 until 1998.

 

Bergen has told the story of how they originally wanted Heather Locklear to play Murphy Brown but creator Diane English, who is back this time around, fought for her to win the role.

The show achieved a high level of cultural notoriety in the 1992 presidential campaign when Dan Quayle mentioned the show in a campaign speech

Mr. Quayle said Bergin's character, who had just become an unmarried mother, was "mocking the importance of fathers, by bearing a child alone, and calling it just another 'lifestyle choice.'"

Topics:  candice bergen murphy brown television

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Ballina police shortage a 'risk' to community

Ballina police shortage a 'risk' to community

THERE are concerns about staffing levels at the Ballina police station, with claims the first response number hasn't changed in almost 30 years.

Chickenpox case at Ballina school sparks warning

Ballina Coast High School have appealed to parents to keep their children at home if they display any symptoms of Chicken Pox.

Parents asked to keep their kids at home if they have symptoms

Death at lookout: Police release woman's name

LENNOX RETRIEVAL: Richmond Police District officers at Pat Morton Lookout at Lennox Head on March 31st worked with SES to retrieve a women's body at the base of the cliff.

Police believe her death was "due to misadventure”

Incident affects Pacific Highway motorists

It is believed both directions are now clear.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution

Local Partners