Menu
Login
Quentin Pongia in action for the Canberra Raiders against Penrith in 1997.
Quentin Pongia in action for the Canberra Raiders against Penrith in 1997.
Rugby League

Raiders legend dead at age 48

18th May 2019 2:17 PM

RUGBY league great and Canberra Raiders legend Quentin Pongia has passed away following a battle with cancer.

The 48-year-old Kiwi legend was held in high esteem within the game and was considered one of the toughest players to lace the boots.

The rugby league community rallied around Pongia in November last year when he had a tumour removed from his bowel.

Pongia played for New Zealand and was selected to go on the Kiwis' 1993 tour of Great Britain and France. He played in all five Tests on the tour and also represented NZ at the 1995 World Cup.

After his five-year stint at the Raiders, he played for the Auckland Warriors, Sydney Roosters, St George Illawarra and the Wigan Warriors.

He was the NZRL player of the year in 1998.

Pongia retired from rugby league after discovering he had hepatitis B.

auckland warriors canberra raiders nrl quentin pongia st george illawarra sydney roosters wigan warriors.
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Woman’s letterbox ‘marked’ with tape

    Woman’s letterbox ‘marked’ with tape

    News A Ballina woman who found black tape posted to her letterbox reached out to a local crime group and received answers after asking what it could mean.

    Leaders’ TV spat fires up voters

    Leaders’ TV spat fires up voters

    Politics “Newstart hasn’t raised since I was one year old."

    Inside Aussie families’ ice hell

    Inside Aussie families’ ice hell

    News 'Parents are unavailable to protect their children'

    Thor’s haven Australia’s most expensive town

    Thor’s haven Australia’s most expensive town

    Property Home of Australia’s most expensive median house price