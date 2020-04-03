Menu
OPPORTUNITIES ABOUND: Lismore MP Janelle Saffin (pictured with NSW Shadow Minister for Local Government Greg Warren MP) is calling for local businesses to convert production lines in an effort to produce more essential products, such as hand sanitiser. Photo: Marc Stapelberg
News

Can your business help fight COVID-19?

Jackie Munro
3rd Apr 2020 12:00 PM
LOCAL businesses across the Lismore electorate are being encouraged to join the fight against COVID-19 and start producing much-needed medical equipment for New South Wales.

State Member for Lismore Janelle Saffin said the unprecedented global demand on medical supplies had seen traditional suppliers now unable to fill urgent orders to service NSW.

"Hand sanitiser, hand wash soap, gloves, cleaning products, protective clothing, masks, eyewear and paper products are now in such high demand," Ms Saffin said.

"The NSW Government is calling on local businesses in the Lismore City, Kyogle, Tenterfield Shire and Tweed Shire LGAs to convert their production lines to make these products to fill the gap.

"I know that some local distillers and brewers are already making hand sanitiser."

The products required urgently include hand sanitiser, hand wash soap, gloves, cleaning products, protective clothing, masks, eyewear and paper products.

Ms Saffin said this is also a great way for businesses who may be seeing a downturn in business due to COVID-19 to adapt and remain strong during these uncertain times.

"This is a way for businesses to diversify and keep as many workers in a job as possible," Ms Saffin said.

Local businesses who are able to join the fight against COVID-19 are urged to register their interest at www.nsw.gov.au.

coronavirusnorthernrivers covid 19 janelle saffin mp lismore mp lismore mp janelle saffin northern rivers business northern rivers politics
