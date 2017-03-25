Can you help track down this car?

THEFT: CCTV footage from the scene shows this car, with a number plate beginning with 'C'.

BALLINA Detectives are seeking public assistance into a break and enter offence at the Point Cafe Lennox Head on February 8 where the contents of an ATM machine were stolen.

Police are interested in speaking with the owner of a White VZ Commodore sedan with yellow and black New South Wales registration plates beginning with the letter 'C'.

A CCTV image of the vehicle is attached along with a photograph of a similar vehicle.

THEFT: The car in question is believed to be similar to the one pictured here.

Police believe this offence may be linked to similar offences involving ATM machines within in the area.

Any information please contact Crime Stoppers on1800 333 000 or your local police station.