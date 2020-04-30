‘Can you believe this?’: AFL legend livid

Kane Cornes has laughed off suggestions WA clubs would have an unfair advantage.

Kane Cornes has laughed off suggestions WA clubs would have an unfair advantage.

Port Adelaide great Kane Cornes has labelled reports of Melbourne clubs complaining about an unfair advantage for West Australian teams as an "absolute joke".

This week the West Australian government eased some lockdown restrictions to allow people to gather in groups of up to 10 people, provided they still practise social distancing by staying 1.5m apart from each other.

In other parts of the country you can't gather in groups of more than two people you don't live with.

A report in the Herald Sun claimed Victorian clubs were unhappy this could give West Australian teams Fremantle and West Coast an unfair advantage by allowing them to train in larger groups ahead of a possible season restart.

However, the publication reports AFL footy operations boss Steve Hocking and his team have told clubs all players must still adhere to earlier training protocols put in place, forbidding stars from training in groups of more than two.

Cornes said the decision to prevent West Australian-based players from training in larger groups despite recent government updates is mind-boggling.

WA teams still won’t be able to train in larger groups even though lockdown laws have been eased.



"Can you believe this story?" Corns said on Thursday.

"God forbid WA clubs get an unfair advantage. These are the guys that travel four hours on a plane every second week while Jack Riewoldt (of Richmond) sleeps in his bed for 14 weeks of the season playing games at the MCG.

"This is the same Victorian club who for seven weeks in a row did not leave the MCG in the lead up to the finals.

"This is like saying the weather is better in Perth and it rains in Melbourne so Western Australia players can't kick the footy in the sun because it's raining in Victoria.

"This is an absolute joke - it just underlines how VFL-centric the AFL still are.

"It's just the way the cookie crumbles, if you're allowed to kick the footy in groups of 10 in Perth, well good luck to them - that's the law.

"I couldn't believe the AFL reacted to the request from the Victorian clubs."