Come on Eileen! Can we get 100 cards for her 100th birthday?

CASINO resident Eileen Darragh is turning 100 later this month, and her family in Queensland has asked the Northern Rivers community for help to mark such a happy occasion.

Her granddaughter Tracey Darragh, who lives on the Sunshine Coast, has asked the community to send Eileen a birthday card to her nursing home, so she feels extra special on her 100th birthday.

Unable to visit due to the border restrictions, Tracey Darragh said the family was always in contact with Eileen, but they hoped she would have a special surprise with 100 (or more) cards sent to her from the community.

"On the day of her 100th birthday, all her family have been invited to talk to her via a video call as she cuts her cake," Tracey said.

"Sadly though, due to COVID restrictions, we are unable to celebrate with her.

"We want to make her birthday as special as she is and would be so grateful if you could help us to achieve this."

Eileen Florence Schneider was born September 21, 1920, at Friendly Society Hospital in Casino which is now Southern Cross Nursing Home, but formally known as St Michaels Nursing Home.

She married Keith Darragh on June 30, 1942, and they were married for almost 62 years.

They started their married life at Ghinni Ghi, moving to Lynches Creek and Wyrallah, and then to Casino.

They had four children - Bill, Des, Helen and Geoff.

Tracey said Eileen favourite pastimes were cooking, playing tennis and gardening.

"She was a very talented seamstress, making many wedding dresses and also enjoyed sewing for all her grandchildren as they grew," she said.

"She loves her desserts, cups of tea and cakes, really any time of the day, and has never drank alcohol. She still enjoys her crocheting and loves to watch NRL and the news."

She has 10 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

If you can help by sending her a card, please send one to:

Eileen Darragh

St Michaels Nursing home

Room 114, 62 Centre Street, Casino 2470.