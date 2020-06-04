Can Lismore’s Italo Club be saved?

Americo Melchior said it was with great sadness the Italo-Club faced an uncertain future.

THE fate of the much-loved Italo-Australian Sports & Recreation Club is hanging in the balance, says the organisation’s president.

Americo Melchior said they had come to the conclusion to shut the doors at a board meeting last Monday night.

A final decision will be made at a special general member meeting in June.

Mr Melchior ‒ who has worked at the club since he was 24 and is now 75 ‒ said the club held great history with the Italian and local community and was packed on Sundays.

“If someone came up with some money it would be reopen again,” he said.

Mr Melchior said they were operating before the pandemic, despite a few challenges, but after the virus affected the world it became impossible to sustain operations.

“It is hard,” he said.

“I’m pretty upset about that.

“It is basically been run all by volunteers.”

He said it was the third time the club had ceased operations.

“Unless we get an injection of money we can’t keep going,” Mr Melchior said.

“There might be somebody who wants to put money in it.

“You can only live in hope.”

Lismore Friendship Festival festival manager Aliison Kelly said it was the special people at the Italo Club who had worked tirelessly to keep the place up and running.

“Americo and his team are an amazing group of people who have not only provided the Italian community but the Lismore community with really good Italian food,” she said.

“And for us at the Lismore Friendship Festival, they were the ones who got behind the idea at the beginning.

“It is such a great venue.

“It is a great part of North Lismore.”