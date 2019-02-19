Cameron Interstate 'deeply concerned' about alleged pursuit

CAMERON Interstate director Denis Blaney thanked the New South Wales Police Force for their "responsive and decisive" action during Saturday's incident involving a b-double driver on the Pacific Highway.

The driver, Adam Christopher Lyall, 47, from Nerang in Queensland, was formally charged on Sunday after allegedly leading police on a pursuit of almost 70km along the highway.

Lyall was directed to stop by officers at Glenugie, however police allege he instead attempted to run the highway patrol vehicle off the road after a pursuit was initiated.

He is facing a total of 10 offences, including drink driving and assault police.

Mr Blaney said the company was working with police investigation.

"Fortunately, it Is our understanding that no police force member, nor member of the public, were injured as a result of the driver's actions," he said.

"We want to thank the NSW Police Force for their responsive and decisive action. We understand the driver has been released from Grafton Hospital. We have been in contact with the driver's employer and have offered support.

"This is an isolated incident; however, we are deeply concerned about what has happened.

"Cameron Interstate treats safety as a top priority for our employees, including our sub-contractors, other road users and the general public.

"We invest heavily in the health and wellbeing of our drivers (both company and sub-contractors) through various programs, including safety education, training and medical assessments of future drivers along with random drug and alcohol tests for drivers during their engagement with Cameron Interstate.

"Because of what has occurred, we are working diligently to understand what has happened and the likely causes to identify if any further improvements can be made to our safety programs and our hard-earned reputation as a leading road safety advocate in the transport sector."

A truck sustained damage after the 47-year-old driver was involved in a police pursuit on Saturday night, 16th February, 2019. Frank Redward

Coffs/Clarence road policing's Inspector Darren Jameson told The Grafton Daily Examiner that the alleged pursuit was a concern and praised police for keeping the public safe.

"The risk to the public was extreme and the police played a very important part to ensure that no tragedy occurred, particularly in advance of the alleged pursuit," he said.

"This was a laden B-double truck weighing multiple tonnes with not a significant braking capability so the risk to the community was extreme and the police here are very, very pleased with the positive outcome."

Insp Jameson said it was an ongoing investigation and did not rule out further charges.