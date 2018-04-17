Bullets sign Gliddon to multi-year deal

CAMERON Gliddon has signed a multi-year deal with the Brisbane Bullets, multiple sources told foxsports.com.au and Fox Sports News.

The contract is a three-year deal, sources said, with Gliddon set to play for Boomers head coach, Andrej Lemanis, whom he became accustomed with during the course of Australia's FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

Having spent the first six years of his professional career with the Cairns Taipans, the 6'6 guard signalled he wanted a change in scenery. Gliddon averaged 12.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists last season, and will add a veteran perimeter presence to a Bullets franchise that's struggled since its reboot in 2016.

Gliddon received strong interest from his hometown club, the Perth Wildcats, according to one source, but committed to the Bullets early in his free agency process. With Greg Hire's future with the Wildcats not yet known, Gliddon would potentially have been the only Western Australian junior signed to Trevor Gleeson's team for the 2018-2019 season, but instead will join the Bullets, who finished at the bottom of the NBL ladder at the end of the 2017-18 season.

The Bullets have also signed five-time NBL champion, Mika Vukona.

Gliddon finished 13th in the 2018 NBL MVP voting, and earned the second most amount of votes among Australian players. He helped the Taipans to an 11-17 record this past season.

Damian Martin and Cameron Gliddon of Australia.

The departure of Gliddon marked a busy off-season for the Taipans, with the team already choosing not to re-sign head coach, Aaron Fearne, before receiving the news that Gliddon, their captain, also won't be returning. The Taipans just named United assistant, Mike Kelly, as their new head coach.

Gliddon joined the NBL in 2012 after a successful college career at the NAIA level, with Concordia.

He won the 2013 Rookie of the Year award, eventually announcing himself as one of the premier local guards in the league.

The Perth native is coming off one of the most productive seasons of his NBL career, and recently helped the Australian national team to a gold medal at the 2017 FIBA Asia Cup.

