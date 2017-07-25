Calls to ban the bag intensify on the Northern Rivers

Ballina Shire Council will debate a motion to pressure the State Government to ban single use plastic bags.

BANNING single use plastic bags has gained momentum on the Northern Rivers as another council moves to scrap the environmentally unfriendly bags from its stores.

Ballina Shire Council is the latest council to lobby against the use of the bags just weeks after Kyogle Council unanimously voted to adopt an initiative to reduce and abolish plastic bag use across the local government area.

Councillor Keith Williams will put forward a motion at Thursday's council meeting to put pressure on the State Government to introduce legislation to "ban single use, plastic shopping bags, to a level at least consistent with other State Governments such as South Australia, Tasmania and Western Australia.”

He proposed the council write to the Local Government NSW, the Premier, the relevant minister and MPs.

The second part of the motion canvassed the council "actively promote and encourage the minimisation of the use of single use plastic bags” through its Community Connect publication.

Cr Williams said the idea stemmed from supermarket giants Woolworths and Coles' plan to phase out the bags within the next year as well as the ABC TV series, War on Waste.

"Australia currently uses 4 billion single use, plastic shopping bags per year,” Cr Williams said in the meeting business paper.

"The impact on oceans and wildlife is devastating, with marine plastic debris considered a key threatening process for sea turtles, seabirds and marine mammals.”