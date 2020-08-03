Menu
Ballina Shire Council is looking for tradespeople to register for their tenders.
News

Calling all tradies: Ballina council needs you

Rebecca Lollback
by
3rd Aug 2020 9:00 AM
BALLINA Shire Council is calling on qualified contractors to register on the council's trade services panel of providers.

The council is looking for contractors who provide the following services:

  • Electrical
  • Solar PV systems
  • Plumbing and drainage
  • On-site sewage management systems
  • Glazing
  • Painting
  • Building maintenance and construction works
  • Floor coverings
  • Fencing
  • Tensile shade structures - manufacture and repairs
  • Demolition and asbestos removal
  • Roller doors
  • Water penetration specialist services
  • Locksmiths
  • Cabinet and joinery manufacture 
  • Metal fabrication.

Approved contractors will be added to the council's pre-qualified panel of service providers for a three-year period.

To get yourself on this approved list of providers, you need to download the council's tender documentation at tenders.ballina.nsw.gov.au/eTendering

For further information contact Chris Allison on 1300 864 444.

Tenders close at 2pm on Tuesday, August 18. Late tenders will not be accepted.

ballina shire council tender tradie
Lismore Northern Star

