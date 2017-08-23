Call to delay work at Lake Ainsworth

TO CLOSE OR TO KEEP OPEN: The eastern road at Lake Ainsworth, Lennox Head, will be back in the spotlight on Saturday when the Stop the Lake Road Closure committee holds a muster day.

WHILE the Lake Ainsworth Interest Group has welcomed the release of impressions of the proposed parkland at Lennox Head, a call is being made to hold off work at the lake for at least three years.

LAKE PARKLAND: Pictured is an impression of the parkland proposed for the eastern side of Lake Ainsworth where there currently is a road. Contributed

Cr Keith Williams will this week ask Ballina council to "discontinue major works in the south east precinct of Lake Ainsworth until the completion of the Coastal Zone Management Plan (now referred to by bureaucracy as a Coastal Management Plan) for Lake Ainsworth”.

This follows a legal challenge which stopped the planned closure of the eastern road at the lake in February. A new Development Application for the area is currently being prepared as a result of that challenge.

Council staff report the CMP, which has a "strong focus on water quality issues”, will take three years to complete.

But Cr Williams argues that "community members continue to be concerned that council is proceeding to remove the access provided by the east road at Lake Ainsworth with no certainty around the timing of works”.

"Council has allocated funding and work is commencing on the Coastal Management Plan for Lake Ainsworth to develop a more holistic view of the lake and its immediate environs,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, members of the Lake Ainsworth Interest Group, who have been following the issue of the eastern road for almost 20 years, said the time for talking was over.

"We've sat through nearly 20 years of talking about closing the eastern road,” said spokesperson Dr Lyn Walker.

"We just want to see council get on with it.”