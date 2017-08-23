24°
News

Call to delay work at Lake Ainsworth

23rd Aug 2017 5:00 AM
TO CLOSE OR TO KEEP OPEN: The eastern road at Lake Ainsworth, Lennox Head, will be back in the spotlight on Saturday when the Stop the Lake Road Closure committee holds a muster day.
TO CLOSE OR TO KEEP OPEN: The eastern road at Lake Ainsworth, Lennox Head, will be back in the spotlight on Saturday when the Stop the Lake Road Closure committee holds a muster day. Graham Broadhead

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

WHILE the Lake Ainsworth Interest Group has welcomed the release of impressions of the proposed parkland at Lennox Head, a call is being made to hold off work at the lake for at least three years.

LAKE PARKLAND: Pictured is an impression of the parkland proposed for the eastern side of Lake Ainsworth where there currently is a road.
LAKE PARKLAND: Pictured is an impression of the parkland proposed for the eastern side of Lake Ainsworth where there currently is a road. Contributed

Cr Keith Williams will this week ask Ballina council to "discontinue major works in the south east precinct of Lake Ainsworth until the completion of the Coastal Zone Management Plan (now referred to by bureaucracy as a Coastal Management Plan) for Lake Ainsworth”.

This follows a legal challenge which stopped the planned closure of the eastern road at the lake in February. A new Development Application for the area is currently being prepared as a result of that challenge.

Council staff report the CMP, which has a "strong focus on water quality issues”, will take three years to complete.

But Cr Williams argues that "community members continue to be concerned that council is proceeding to remove the access provided by the east road at Lake Ainsworth with no certainty around the timing of works”.

"Council has allocated funding and work is commencing on the Coastal Management Plan for Lake Ainsworth to develop a more holistic view of the lake and its immediate environs,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, members of the Lake Ainsworth Interest Group, who have been following the issue of the eastern road for almost 20 years, said the time for talking was over.

"We've sat through nearly 20 years of talking about closing the eastern road,” said spokesperson Dr Lyn Walker.

"We just want to see council get on with it.”

Ballina Shire Advocate

Topics:  lake ainsworth northern rivers community

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Plans for skate park are rolling along slowly

Plans for skate park are rolling along slowly

BALLINA Council has made the final decision on the controversial location but work hasn't started.

Beware of scammers claiming to be from nbn

nbn is warning people of scammers.

nbn alerts community to scammers asking for personal information

McGuren off to winning start at home track

Matthew McGuren rode Siroccan Lad to victory in the Peter Schumacher CG&E Class 1 Handicap over 1006m for the William Pholi's Ballina stable at Clarence River Jockey Club on Monday, 21st August, 2017.Photo Bill North / Daily Examiner

Jockey rides double on opening day of Grafton racing season

Daughter of murdered woman calls for Royal Commission

Marie Darragh and her daughter Charli Darragh at St Andrews nursing home in Ballina.

Group call for Royal Commission into aged care

Local Partners

'Holy Sh*t!': Man spots two pythons while making a cuppa

Viral video of two snakes brawling could make Ballina Shire Councillor rich.

WILD WEATHER: Gale force winds and bushfires hit the Northern Rivers

HAZARDOUS: Surf Life Saving NSW is warning of hazardous conditions along the Far North Coast this weekend and advises surfers, fishermen and other beach-goers to take extreme care.

Several bushfires burning with warning of hazardous surf and winds.

Flume, The Kooks and Daryl Braithwaite for Falls Festival

Revellers enjoy the props during Hot Dub Machine's show at Falls Festival Byron Bay on New Year's Eve.

The line-up was announced today.

Painting a brighter future for koalas

WORTH SAVING: The Queensland Koala Crusaders' Community Crowdfunding Campaign aims to raise $30,000 towards the cost of planting 10,000 trees for koalas.

Queensland Koala Crusaders have launched a crowdfunding campaign

REVEALED: Liam Gallagher is coming to Falls Festival

English musician, singer, and songwriter, former lead singer of the rock band Oasis, Liam Gallagher performs during his concert at National Olympic Sports Center in Beijing, China, 10 August 2017.

He revealed the news ahead of the official line up announcement

Bride and Prejudice's Chris reveals more family heartache

AUSTRALIA'S hearts broke for Chris and his partner Grant during the Channel Seven reality show Bride and Prejudice.

Nicole's ready to bust out of Doctor Doctor's love triangle

Nicole da Silva stars in season two of Doctor Doctor.

New season gets a fresh injection of relationship dilemmas.

MOVIE REVIEW: Tom Cruise flying high again in drug drama

Tom Cruise plays pilot Barry Seal in the movie American Made.

FILM STAR delivers his best performance in some time.

The Project will now be on six nights a week

The Project presenters Waleed Aly, Carrie Bickmore and Peter Helliar.

The Project is expanding with a Sunday night edition and a new host.

Margot Robbie is unrecognisable in London

Margot, is that really you?

MARGOT Robbie looks completely unrecognisable as Queen Elizabeth I.

Game of Thrones: Season 7 finale predictions

Emilia Clarke in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones.

JON and Daenerys finally met. But what happens next?

Reese Witherspoon on being a ‘has-been’ at 36

Witherspoon’s career has never looked better but that didn’t stop people declaring her a “has-been”.

Reese on the ‘brutal’ article that called her a has-been at 36.

GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY IN THE CENTRE OF TOWN

41 Kingsley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 4 2 URGENT SALE PRICE...

Premium two story property in Byron's Golden Grid, close to town and beach. Brilliantly located in a quiet lane way offering a meticulously presented, modern...

Point break

27 Pinnacle Row, Lennox Head 2478

House 4 4 Contact Agent

First National are proud to present to the market 'Pinnacle Row' – a unique benchmark home in which every square metre has been meticulously crafted to the highest...

Point break

27 Pinnacle Row, Lennox Head 2478

House 4 4 Contact Agent

First National are proud to present to the market 'Pinnacle Row' – a unique benchmark home in which every square metre has been meticulously crafted to the highest...

Stylish Home With Ocean and Headland Views

72 Killarney Crescent, Skennars Head 2478

House 4 3 2 Auction if Not...

Positioned on the highest point at Skennars Head with ocean and headland views from north to south is this immaculate bright and sunny 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom...

HERITAGE APARTMENT in the very heart of BANGALOW

2/23 Byron Street, Bangalow 2479

Unit 1 1 AUCTION

Above the historic Bangalow town centre is this spacious & modernised 1 bedroom apartment with front & rear balconies & security rear parking (currently under...

Tip of the Golden Triangle Between Byron Bay, Lennox Head and Ballina

37 Alcorn Road, Tintenbar 2478

House 4 3 3 Expressions of...

Waiting to be discovered by you, is this unique property set on 32 park like acres located just minutes to the stunning beaches of Lennox Head, Byron Bay and...

Quaint Home with Approval for Second Dwelling

56 Rankin Drive, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 2 $770,000 ...

Located a short walk from the historic village of Bangalow, this relaxed, light and airy home has recently been renovated with bamboo floors, modern lighting and...

Byron Bay Organic Farm

Coorabell 2479

Rural 7 5 2 Contact Agent

Located just outside of Byron Bay on over 200 acres and encompassing two separate titles, this prime fertile land presents a multitude of income producing...

One Beautiful Acre in Mullumbimby!

35 Riverside Drive, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 Contact Agent

This immaculate home is set on one acre in central Mullumbimby with renovated outbuildings and great income potential. The picturesque 4552m2 block is in a quiet...

Enjoy the Coast-Country Life

PT 16 Dingo Lane, Myocum 2481

Rural 0 0 Auction

Located in the heart of the picturesque Myocum Valley just minutes from Byron Bay, sits this rare 100 vacant acre property with loads of potential. Dingo Lane is...

Airbnb, Stayz and co tipped to squeeze Coast housing market

HOLIDAY BOOM: Airbnb letting is putting a further squeeze on long-term rentals.

Councils exploring options to manage the industry

Developer tears up couple's contract for new home

Jade and Edward Roberts were stung by the sunset clause on the first day of their honeymoon.

The developer has the right to do this under the sunset clause

Reports of Ibrahim family connections to farm and food hub

John Ibrahimat Bluesfest 2012.

REPORTS circulate colourful Sydney family have investments on the NR

Stunning, heritage-listed Coast home going under the hammer

STUNNING: Buderim House, a stunning heritage-listed Queenslander estate, is going to auction.

Coast home that played host to royalty is set for auction

Internet king Kim Dotcom house-hunting

Kim Dotcom and his partner Elizabeth Donnelly have apparently been in Queenstown scoping out houses. Photo / Kim Dotcom

Dotcom tweeted pictures and video of himself and partner Elizabeth Donnelly

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!