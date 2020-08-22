Call for Nats to come clean on Nth Coast nuclear power

epa05874675 (FILE) - A file picture dated 17 February 2010 shows cattle grazing in the shadow of the cooling towers for Georgia Power's Plant Vogtle nuclear power plant that use the Westinghouse AP1000 advanced pressurized water reactor technology, Waynesboro, Georgia USA. Media reports on 28 March 2017 state Westinghouse, that is owned by Japanese Toshiba Corporation, may be in the process of fi

THE issue of nuclear power plants on the North Coast has once again reared its ugly head, with Independent NSW MLC Justin Field calling on Nationals based in the region to rule it oit.

Mr Field called on North Coast National Party MPs Geoff Provest, Chris Gulaptis, Gurmesh Singh, Melinda Pavey and Leslie Williams, to publicly state their position on lifting the ban on uranium mining and allowing future nuclear power development in NSW, ahead of this Monday's NSW Cabinet meeting.

The call follows media reports of the Deputy Premier and NSW National Party Leader, John Barilaro, arranging a deal to support legislation proposed by Pauline Hanson's One Nation Party to lift the current ban on uranium mining in NSW. It was also reported that the Coalition Government has changed their position to support a reversal of the longstanding ban on nuclear facilities, if the move was first made at a federal level.

This decision to support One Nation's Bill follows a public fracturing of the Coalition after the release of a NSW Legislative Council inquiry report in March this year where several senior National MPs publicly aired their concern at the Deputy Premier's support for the Bill, with the Member for Tweed, Geoff Provest saying he would be "worried about the decision" to support the Bill.

The area between Coffs Harbour and Port Macquarie, Grafton and the South Coast of NSW have historically been identified by Nuclear for Climate Australia as 'regions of interest' in NSW to host potential nuclear reactors.

Nuclear for Climate Australia website identifies regions of interest for nuclear power plants in NSW.

"The National Party MPs need to make their position clear to their communities. Do they intend to support the One Nation legislation to allow the development of uranium mining and a nuclear industry in NSW or not?

"The risks from nuclear power are well understood and Australia took action to protect communities through legislation years ago, but now it seems like the Coalition is taking its lead from the right-wing commentariat and leaving communities to wonder what the energy future holds under the Coalition."

The NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian all all but dismissed the possibility of nuclear power plants at her media briefing on Friday.