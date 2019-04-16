Cake adorned with 105 birthday candles

Laidley local Ivy Clark celebrateds her 105th birthday with her niece Kristen, son Ross and nephew Ben.

ASK anyone and they'll tell you reaching 100 is a great achievement.

But, for Ivy Clark, her 100th birthday is long behind her.

Born in 1914, the former Laidley local celebrated her 105th birthday last month.

The festivities took place with Mrs Clark surrounded by friends and relatives at Carinity Karinya Place aged care home in Brisbane where she has lived for five years.

Born in Rosewood just months before the start of World War I, Ivy's childhood was characteristic of country life - she baled hay, milked cows and looked after her family's farm animals.

The centenarian said she had started learning how to milk cows when she was just three on her family's property in Lanefield.

Mrs Clark said she had lived a good life and that it was her memories of overseas travel and cruises that stuck with her over the years.

She travelled to America and New Zealand on cruise ships and cited the memories as some of her fondest.

"There's always sad times in a person's life, like death," she said.

"But mine was a pretty good life. I rode a horse to Rosewood school. I kept busy."

Fittingly, she reported no regrets and said even if she had the chance to go back and do things differently, she wouldn't.

"There was always plenty of work to do on the farm that kept me occupied," she said.

She revealed her secret to living a long and satisfied life:

"Be careful, do some work, keep occupied and be friendly. Or try to be," she said.

"Just try to live a good life and help everyone."