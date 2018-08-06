Queensland man details quake aftermath

At least 14 people have been killed and another 40 injured after a powerful 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck a popular tourist island in Indonesia.

A CAIRNS resident holidaying in Bali says last night's 7.0 magnitude earthquake was "quite frightening".

Cairns Post deputy editor Nick Dalton was about to have a shower when it struck about 7.45pm, starting as a swaying movement before considerable shaking.

Mr Dalton is on holiday in Bali in the fashionable area of Seminyak.

"I was about to have a shower and felt giddy. Everything started swaying and then the building started shaking," he said.

"My friends yelled out to get outside and we went out on to the landing.

"A palm tree was swaying quite noticeably and then the shaking stopped. The neighbourhood dogs were going berserk.

"The power remained on and I continued my shower and we went out to dinner.

"An hour later we were on the second floor of the Chandi restaurant when there was another big shake.

"The lights in the ceiling were swaying and diners started evacuating.

"But we had just opened an expensive bottle of wine and stayed put.

"On our 20 minute walk to the restaurant there was no sign of damage, nor any tsunami warning sirens. People were acting normally. All the bars and restaurants remained operational.

"But I saw photos of damage in a shopping centre and a Mazda dealership was hit quite hard. There were reports of damage at the airport."

Mr Dalton was supposed to be staying on Lombok Island but cancelled after he was unable to get there.

The harbour was closed for several days due to 6m high waves and all direct flights were booked out.

Mr Dalton is no stranger to earthquakes. He was born and spent his first 25 years in New Zealand.

"Last night's earthquake brought back unpleasant memories. It was quite frightening. My friends were quite shaken even though they live in Yogyakarta, also prone to earthquakes," he said.

"Surprisingly there was no panic, screams or other reaction at the Taum Resort where I am staying. There are many foreigners staying here."