Menu
Login
NEWS 7\6\05 Photo of Mental Health Clinic at the Cairns Base Hospital. Photo: Nellie Pratt
NEWS 7\6\05 Photo of Mental Health Clinic at the Cairns Base Hospital. Photo: Nellie Pratt
Health

Mental health unit evacuated after fire

21st Aug 2018 11:20 AM

CAIRNS Hospital's mental health unit has been evacuated following a small fire that broke out in the ward.

Emergency services raced to the scene after a mattress was set alight in the psychiatric intensive care unit shortly after 9.30am.

A Cairns and Hinterland Hospital and Health Service spokeswoman said staff and patients responded immediately to the small blaze.

She said the unit was evacuated, with staff and patients moved to a safe and secure zone

"Emergency services were on the scene very quickly," she said.

"After the area is safe and cleaned, patients will return within the next few hours."

Top Stories

    Eat, sing, drink, laugh and help farmers

    Eat, sing, drink, laugh and help farmers

    Whats On WHAT events are being held across the Northern Rivers to help Aussies in need?

    Marvellous Wonderettes reunited

    Marvellous Wonderettes reunited

    Whats On The ladies are back and the 1970s are roaring

    Three times the Elvis appeal

    Three times the Elvis appeal

    Whats On Elvis - An American Trilogy show is coming to the Northern Rivers

    Un bon film! French cinema festival is coming

    Un bon film! French cinema festival is coming

    Movies Alliance Francaise Cote du Nord has unveiled this year's program

    Local Partners