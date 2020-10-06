Cafe hit by COVID gets 'dreaded' news

The regional Victorian cafe, that was yesterday left heartbroken after it was contacted by health authorities and advised a positive case from Melbourne had dined there, will close until further notice after the virus spread.

The owner of OddfelIows Cafe in Kilmore, an hour north of Melbourne, took to Facebook late last night to reveal one of her staff members had tested positive for coronavirus after coming into contact with the diner.

"I am devasted to announce that late this afternoon we had the dreaded call from DHHS to say that one of our staff members who was in contact with the customer on Wednesday has tested positive to Covid-19," owner Kim Short wrote.

"The cafe will remain closed until Monday the 19th of October or until further notice. All our staff are quarantined and following the DHHS rules."

On Sunday, Ms Short said she had "worked so hard" to keep their business open.

"To say I'm upset this has happened when it shouldn't of is an understatement," she wrote.

The Melburnian was allowed to leave the CBD to provide care to someone in Kilmore however decided to dine at the cafe while transitting through.

They tested positive over the weekend after coming into contact with someone in the Chadstone cluster.

Chief health officer Professor Brett Sutton told reporters yesterday the Melburnian was only permitted to buy take away from the cafe.

The person also triggered a virus alert at White Line Tyres in Benalla on September 30, the same day they dined at Oddfellows.

Prof Sutton did not tell reporters what suburb of Melbourne the positive case had come from.

"I do (know where they live) but I won't say," Prof Sutton said.

"I don't want that individual to be potentially identifiable. Obviously the numbers of people who are in Kilmore and visit Kilmore is pretty small. Those who are working also reduces the potential number of people you can think about."

Ms Short took to Facebook on Sunday to reveal the cafe had undergone a deep clean.

"I'm angry but trying not to be as l'm sure they are feeling bad enough," Ms Short wrote.

"I just know it has shaken us up and hopefully others. Let's stay safe and not become complacent. Where (sic) fighting a monster here!"

Originally published as Cafe hit by COVID gets 'dreaded' news