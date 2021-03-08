Caddick’s husband in ‘denial’ over missing millions

The father-in-law of Melissa Caddick has denied any involvement in the fraudster's financial scheme, after his signature was found on several documents.

Breaking his silence, tax agent Rodo Koletti said his son - Ms Caddick's husband, 41-year-old Anthony Koletti - is in "delusion and denial" over claims she misused more than $25 million of her investors' funds.

"He doesn't want to believe that the woman he loves and married is capable of it, but unfortunately the proof's stacking up so much against her," Rodo Koletti told 60 Minutes.

"He believes she was set up and he was going to look at suing ASIC and everybody else for raiding their house."

Ms Caddick's badly decomposed foot in a running shoe was found at Bournda Beach on the south coast on February 21.

Melissa Caddick’s badly decomposed foot

Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said it was strange that her foot had travelled so far from where it is believed she died.

"(It was found) some 400km from Sydney, which again, our Marine Area Commander said in his service and certainly in mine, I've never seen remains wash up in that manner before," he told 2GB.

"The challenge for us is that we, unfortunately, have people take their lives (in Sydney) and I've never seen someone's body or body part wash up 400km south of Sydney in reasonably good condition.

"That is not to say it can't happen."

The commissioner added claims she had cut off her foot and was still alive were "fanciful".

Since Ms Caddick vanished on November 13 there has been speculation she killed herself the day after a raid on her home by federal police acting on behalf of the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, which was investigating the embezzlement of up to $25 million from family and friends of Ms Caddick.

In the raid on the $7m home on November 11, police seized computers, files, about $1m in couture gowns, designer clothes, handbags, shoes and jewellery - all of which Ms Caddick is alleged to have bought using funds she misappropriated from her clients.

Rodo Koletti, who appeared with only part of his face shown to hide his identity, first spoke out to The Daily Telegraph in January, saying his son "stopped seeing family" after he got with Ms Caddick.

"I've seen her four or five times in eight years, she didn't want anything to do with us," he said at the time.

"Anthony won't talk to us, he thinks his phone is bugged, Melissa's parents are his family now.

"His mum is worried sick for her boy. I just feel sorry for the people she is accused of stealing from, that's their lives' savings."

Melissa Caddick and her husband Anthony Koletti

Little did Mr Koletti know that he would be also caught up in Ms Caddick's scam, after she had forged his signature to verify her fraudulent documents.

"If you see my signature, it's very distinctive and that is not it," he said.

He added that he didn't believe his son knew what was going on and that it was important to set the record straight on his alleged involvement.

"Anthony is a hairdresser. I don't believe he has the capacity to know what a financial scheme is. I don't think he could have been in it at all or known what was going on," he said.

Ms Caddick's own parents are victims of her financial trickery, as she took more than a million dollars from her mother and father, who are both in their 80s.

Ted and Barbara had believed the money was to be invested in property, but have now discovered it was used to fund her extravagant lifestyle.

Melissa Caddick’s parents

Ms Caddick's former business partner has spoken of her professionalism and "meticulous" work as a Sydney ­financial Adviser.

In 2003, the then Melissa Grimley bought a stake in a financial planning firm in Sydney called Wise Financial Services, a firm that no longer exists in NSW.

She featured on the front cover of the independent Financial Adviser magazine in the September October issue in 2003 under the headline "A Wise choice".

The company had won best financial practice of the year in 2003.

That meticulous planning would lead to a financial fraud that allegedly lured friends and family into what was an elaborate Ponzi scheme.

The Dover Heights home, where Melissa Caddick and her husband Anthony Koletti lived. Picture: NCA NewsWire / James Gourley

And despite some investors' money being found hidden away in investments, former clients, family and friends, including Ms Caddick's husband are set to miss out. She had used the investors' funds to buy the shares but which were all in her name and she kept all the dividends for herself to fund her high spending ways.

The corporate regulator ASIC said their investigations were continuing.

Provisional liquidator Bruce Gleeson said not one of the thousands of documents they have viewed, including bank accounts and share documents, were genuine.

Over the coming weeks, Ms Caddick's Dover Heights home will be put on the market where it's expected to fetch over $9 million.

The financial investigation brought by the corporate watchdog ASIC returns to court on April 7.

Originally published as Caddick's husband in 'delusion and denial' over missing millions