Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Byron Bay's new 'man caves'
Byron Bay's new 'man caves'
News

Trendy 'man caves' and 'she sheds' selling off the plan

22nd Sep 2020 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AIR CONDITIONED 'man caves" or 'she sheds' within a stone's throw of Stone and Wood's brewery in Byron Bay's industrial estate are being snapped up by buyers.

Starting from around $495,000 half the units have already sold off the plan.

Developer Zac Potter of the Potter Group said the market had responded strongly to its newest boutique project featuring eight exclusive self-storage warehouses in Byron's Arts & Industrial Estate.

"The response has been reflective of a growing trend for up-market urban industrial units, for people to store their prized vehicles and other toys, run small businesses or set up an office,'' he said.

Each unit ranging from 115qm to 170 sqm is a turnkey fit-out, complete with a 4m x 3-4m wide electric roller door, full width mezzanine floor, airconditioning, kitchenettes and bathroom complete with a shower and toilet.

Located on a 1,184 sqm site at 6 Wollongbar Street, Byron Bay, the project is less than 400m from Stone & Wood Brewery, 3km from the Pacific Highway and just minutes from the beach.

Featuring concrete and timber finishes reflecting the "Byron aesthetic", the units are located within a boutique complex including landscaped gardens, CCTV security cameras, full fencing and electric gate.

Mr Potter said construction was expected to start prior to Christmas, with completion due in the second half of next year.

Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Smith ready to go in IPL

    Smith ready to go in IPL
    • 22nd Sep 2020 9:29 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Are you entitled to some of NSW’s missing millions?

        Premium Content Are you entitled to some of NSW’s missing millions?

        News Are you are a relative of the late Maria Okinczyc? If you are, come forward and you could be entitled to a share of more than $1 million.

        What it takes to keep this much-loved treehouse legal

        Premium Content What it takes to keep this much-loved treehouse legal

        News She's gone to great lengths to keep the structure outside her home

        'A DISGRACE': Hogan fumes over continued border closure

        Premium Content 'A DISGRACE': Hogan fumes over continued border closure

        News "Very disturbing ... (it) is throwing people’s lives into chaos"

        Ballina brothers allegedly stabbed a ‘complete stranger’

        Premium Content Ballina brothers allegedly stabbed a ‘complete stranger’

        Crime Court heard the men allegedly caused “significant” injuries