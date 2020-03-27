Byron Writers Festival organisers pull the pin on 2020 event

THE organisers of Byron Writers Festival have announced the cancellation of the 2020 event.

The festival’s organisers had already announced ticket sales would not proceed in April as scheduled.

But they have this morning confirmed the even won’t go ahead from August 7 to 9 this year.

Instead, literature lovers will have to wait until August 6 to 8, 2021.

“Regrettably and with a heavy heart we have made the decision to cancel Byron Writers Festival 2020, which was scheduled to run from 7-9 August,” director Edwina Johnson said in a statement.

“In light of current public health advice regarding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and the cessation of non-essential public gatherings, we have come to this difficult and inevitable choice to protect the health of writers and the entire community.

“We believe storytelling, ideas and connection matter more than ever at a time like this and we are re-imagining how we might connect writers and thinkers with our audiences this year, including investigating the possibility of a virtual version of the festival.

“Watch this space.

“We understand this comes as disappointing news to many of you and it goes without saying that the coming months will be incredibly challenging for many of us.

“The importance of creative gatherings has never been higher so we invite you to save the date for next year’s Byron Writers Festival, 6 – 8 August 2021.”