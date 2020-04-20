Menu
The Byron Bay property attracted more than 120,000 views in four days.
Byron property reels in 120,000 online views in four days

Holly Cormack
20th Apr 2020 12:00 AM
THE beautiful home of two of Byron Bay's most prominent wedding florists has reeled in more than 120,000 views in just four days on realestate.com.au.

The Daily Telegraph reports the house, which resembles a boutique resort, was the most-viewed property in NSW last week.

The Bangalow address has a price guide of about $1.6 million and will go to auction via virtual platform Open Negotiation at 6pm on May 7.

According to Belle Property Byron Bay-Lennox Head agent, Braden Walters, there is currently a bid of $1.3 million registered and the property will likely sell before its scheduled auction.

Mitch and Mikarla Bauer, owners of the successful Byron Bay business Wilderness Flowers, bought the home in July 2016.

They transformed the 1983-built exposed brick property into the stylish dwelling it is today.

The property sits on 1344sq m of land, has a saltwater pool with a poolside lounge deck, a fire pit, wood fired pizza oven and a separate workshop or studio.

"It's only been on the market a few days and it has already been viewed more than 120,000 times and we have received about 120 email inquiries for it," Walters told Property Confidential.

"It's a tough job showing people through homes in separate appointments with coronavirus, but we have managed to show 17 groups through already.

"This home just presents beautifully. It's the kind of place you imagine when you think of a classic Byron Bay property."

