‘Byron is lit’ with thousands ready to welcome 2021

IT'S 7pm in Byron Bay's CBD on Wednesday, and the town is full to the brim.

Young people in groups mingled with couples and families dining at fancy restaurants and pubs.

From the Byron RSL Club to small cafes, Italian trattorias and taco places, it was hard to find a table to dine in Byron Bay last night.

Byron Bay's CBD was very busy with visitors and locals at pubs, restaurants and clubs at 7pm on December 30, 2020.

Clubs and pubs had long queues of people waiting to start celebrating the end of 2020.

One of them was John Stainer, 23, from Canberra, who said he was visiting with his friends and co-workers.

"Some of us work for the same company, other are just mates, but we always come in a big group to Byron for Falls (festival), we love it," he said.

"When we heard it was cancelled we were gutted, but we decided to keep the booking and come here anyway.

"Byron is lit, and it's all year long, right?"

Rose and Andy Lombardi, a young married couple from Melbourne, were playing with the children India and James, 7 and 3, at Railway Park.

"We are surprised how busy Byron is tonight," Rose said.

"We have been here before we got married, we actually got engaged here, but I have never seen it like this.

"I have seen Byron busy, but I have never seen queues to clubs and pubs at 7pm while families are having dinner.

"I was expecting it to be a bit more chilled, but I guess it's great for businesses."

Near Main Beach, Amanda Collins said she was hoping for a family-friendly celebration like Soul Street.

"Always for New Years, I love the Soul Street celebration, I come from the Nambucca area and I hoped to see a family-friendly chilled celebration Byron-style, I was disappointed to hear it was cancelled," she said.

"I'm dreading to see what I'll find when I get up to see the New Year Day's sunrise tomorrow.

"I hope there is some town left."

