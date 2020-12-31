Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Byron Bay bustling with visitors
News

‘Byron is lit’ with thousands ready to welcome 2021

Javier Encalada
31st Dec 2020 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

IT'S 7pm in Byron Bay's CBD on Wednesday, and the town is full to the brim.

Young people in groups mingled with couples and families dining at fancy restaurants and pubs.

From the Byron RSL Club to small cafes, Italian trattorias and taco places, it was hard to find a table to dine in Byron Bay last night.

 

Byron Bay's CBD was very busy with visitors and locals at pubs, restaurants and clubs at 7pm on December 30, 2020.
Byron Bay's CBD was very busy with visitors and locals at pubs, restaurants and clubs at 7pm on December 30, 2020.

Clubs and pubs had long queues of people waiting to start celebrating the end of 2020.

One of them was John Stainer, 23, from Canberra, who said he was visiting with his friends and co-workers.

"Some of us work for the same company, other are just mates, but we always come in a big group to Byron for Falls (festival), we love it," he said.

"When we heard it was cancelled we were gutted, but we decided to keep the booking and come here anyway.

"Byron is lit, and it's all year long, right?"

 

Byron Bay's CBD was very busy with visitors and locals at pubs, restaurants and clubs at 7pm on December 30, 2020.
Byron Bay's CBD was very busy with visitors and locals at pubs, restaurants and clubs at 7pm on December 30, 2020.

Rose and Andy Lombardi, a young married couple from Melbourne, were playing with the children India and James, 7 and 3, at Railway Park.

"We are surprised how busy Byron is tonight," Rose said.

"We have been here before we got married, we actually got engaged here, but I have never seen it like this.

"I have seen Byron busy, but I have never seen queues to clubs and pubs at 7pm while families are having dinner.

"I was expecting it to be a bit more chilled, but I guess it's great for businesses."

Near Main Beach, Amanda Collins said she was hoping for a family-friendly celebration like Soul Street.

"Always for New Years, I love the Soul Street celebration, I come from the Nambucca area and I hoped to see a family-friendly chilled celebration Byron-style, I was disappointed to hear it was cancelled," she said.

"I'm dreading to see what I'll find when I get up to see the New Year Day's sunrise tomorrow.

"I hope there is some town left."

 

Byron Bay's CBD was very busy with visitors and locals at pubs, restaurants and clubs at 7pm on December 30, 2020.
Byron Bay's CBD was very busy with visitors and locals at pubs, restaurants and clubs at 7pm on December 30, 2020.

Read more>> 'It's mental': Heavy holiday traffic halts Byron streets

byron bay new years eve northern rivers business news northern rivers tourism news nye2021
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        5 North Coast mums who have been hauled before the courts

        Premium Content 5 North Coast mums who have been hauled before the courts

        News They’re meant to be the ones who set the example, but some Northern Rivers mothers found themselves before the courts this year.

        Online platform puts a spoke in bike thieves’ wheels

        Premium Content Online platform puts a spoke in bike thieves’ wheels

        News There is much-needed new tech to deter thieves from upmarket bikes

        330 PHOTOS: What 2020 looked like on the Northern Rivers

        Premium Content 330 PHOTOS: What 2020 looked like on the Northern Rivers

        News The Northern Star has been there to record year of highs and lows.

        Celebrities who moved to beautiful Byron Bay in 2020

        Premium Content Celebrities who moved to beautiful Byron Bay in 2020

        News Many celebrities have decided to do more than visit the destination