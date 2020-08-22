Menu
THRILLS has had huge success since launching their Tokyo store at the end of July.
News

Byron brand continues global expansion with Asian store

Adam Daunt
22nd Aug 2020 12:00 AM
THRILLS has gone international after opening a flagship clothing store in Japan, having huge success since its launch at the end of July.

The Tokyo store is a huge step forward for the brand and follows on from their launch in the United States of America in February.

THRILLS co-founder Tabitha McGregor said 2020 had been an incredible year of growth for the local brand.

"So far, 2020 has been a monumental year for the brand, making our mark in the US in February to now Asia in July, and we've got no plans in slowing down yet." 

 

THRILLS started in Byron Bay in 2011 involved in motorcycles before transitioning to clothing and streetwear.
THRILLS General Manager, Ryan Collins, said he was proud of the way THRILLS had developed from a small Byron Bay brand into a product with international appeal.

"The brand has not only adapted and developed over the years to appeal to a global customer, but it has also become a lifestyle to so many; with roots in music, artists, vintage apparel inspiration and vintage street machine culture," he said. 

In a saturated market it can be hard to stand out, but Mr Collins said it was what THRILLS did in the production process that made it unique.

"While there's a lot of competition in the industry these days, THRILLS thrives on its originality and progressiveness through both high-quality styles and a desire to reduce their impact on the environment.

"The team is constantly on the lookout for new and progressive fabrics such as hemp and ramie to help lessen our footprint, while also improving our day-to-day operations." 

