WATCH: Teen screamed for ‘God's help’ during police beating

UPDATE: A NAKED and unarmed teenager shouted for God to help him as he was beaten by uniformed police officers in a Byron Bay laneway, a public hearing has heard.

The hearing at the Law Enforcement Conduct Commission began on Monday and is probing whether the four officers involved in the notorious incident used excessive force on the 16-year-old boy in the early hours of January 11 2018.

The confrontation in Lateen Lane, near Nomads Backpackers Hostel in the popular northern NSW town, was broadcast on national television soon afterwards, sparking community outrage and prompting the official investigation.

Explosive raw footage of the altercation, captured on a mobile phone by an onlooker, was played at the LECC in Sydney on Monday, showing the four officers holding the teenager on the ground and beating him 19 times with a baton.

In the recording, the teen, who for legal reasons can only be referred to as AO, can be heard yelling, "I'm not resisting!" to which one of the officers replies, "Yes you are, c--- give me your hand".

At another point, the victim shouts: "Someone please help me God. God" and also "f---ing hell, I'm not resisting but I want more water".

Earlier, counsel assisting the LECC, Terence Rowles, said when police arrived just after 2am they found the teenager naked, disoriented, and under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

In his opening address, Mr Rowles said the officers, who are set to appear at the hearing under the protection of anonymity, used OC spray, a taser, physical force and their batons on teen before transporting him into a police vehicle to Byron Bay police station.

The victim was then kept naked at the police station's holding dock for half an hour before being sedated and transported to hospital, the hearing was told.

Mr Rowles said AO, who later told authorities he had taken acid, appeared to pose no threat to the officers before being violently restrained, just after 2am.

"Although it is certainly the case that AO was acting irrationally and was plainly intoxicated in some way, he had not attempted to attack anyone, either physically or verbally. He was plainly unarmed," he told the hearing.

"There can be no doubt that because of his interaction with police, he was in considerable pain and his distress was exacerbated by his intoxication."

The teen suffered "extensive bruising" and a fractured rib in the altercation that developed after the officers were presented with "a difficult and unpleasant situation", he said.

A witness, codenamed W3, who watched the beating from his holiday rental balcony, said he had to avert his eyes at times during the ordeal.

"He (AO) was saying 'God help me, I need help' ... 'I need some water'," W3 told the hearing. "I was thinking, 'I hope this guy doesn't have a heart attack'."

The hearing continues before LECC Chief Commissioner Michael Adams.

