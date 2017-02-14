28°
News

Byron Bay moon rise timelapse goes global

14th Feb 2017 10:37 AM
Mighty blue moon. I managed to capture this rise in a time lapse so I will have a video in coming days. You will be able to see it at facebook.com/SurflifeAustraliaPhotography.
Mighty blue moon. I managed to capture this rise in a time lapse so I will have a video in coming days. You will be able to see it at facebook.com/SurflifeAustraliaPhotography. Surflife Australia Photography

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A SPECTACULAR time lapse video of a full moon rising over Byron Bay has gone around the world more than a year after it was first shot.

US news giant ABC News has tweeted more than 40 seconds of the timelapse by Luke Taylor of Surflife Australia Photography, which was taken more than a year ago.

Luke's amazing moon photos first came to prominence on the Northern Star in August 2015 after one of them was voted Photo of the Day.

Luke then went on to make a video made up of 1038 individual images, timed to replicate the real-time speed of the moon as closely as possible.

"The headland and lighthouse at Byron Bay is the most easterly point of the Australian Mainland & therefore is the first place in Australia to watch the full moon rise," Luke said at the time.

"I have been working on perfecting this type of time lapse for over a year now after seeing the work of a favorite photographer of mine Mark Gee.

"It has taken many attempts with many failures along the way, but I would have to say that this piece is my best attempt to date.

"To get this type of video, time lapse or still image from where I captured it in Byron Bay you need perfect weather conditions and also not much sea mist so that you don't have too much haze blurring the view."

YOU CAN WATCH THE FULL VIDEO HERE

 

 

You also need a pretty awesome zoom lens.

Luke says the images that make up this video were shot from Belongil Beach - 4.3km away from the lighthouse.

The ABC News tweet has been shared more than 445 times today and had more than 860 likes.

Topics:  byron bay moon photography weather

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Our TAFE leads the way in fight against hackers

Our TAFE leads the way in fight against hackers

"CYBERSECURITY threats are approaching and there's a massive skill shortage.”

Walters playing with Clarence league history

CHASING HISTORY: Rhys Walters at Lower Clarence Magpies training earlier this week.

Walters aims to complete premiership trifecta

OPINION: Super changes to impact thousands

The government's changes to superannuation could potentially impact almost anyone currently contributing to or drawing from a superannuation account, such as those working and retired.

Do you understand how the new rules will affect you from July 1?

VIDEO: Perfect Dare "belts them up” at Grafton

6 - Perfect Dare sprints clear of the field to win Heat 1 of the Country Championships at Grafton

Dunn favourite wins opening heat of Country Championships

Local Partners

Our TAFE leads the way in fight against hackers

"CYBERSECURITY threats are approaching and there's a massive skill shortage.”

Byron Bay moon rise timelapse goes global

Mighty blue moon. I managed to capture this rise in a time lapse so I will have a video in coming days. You will be able to see it at facebook.com/SurflifeAustraliaPhotography.

Images of moon rising above lighthouse tweeted by news giant

Mr Grey is back, just fifty shades darker

SCREENING: Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan in a scene from the first trailer for the movie Fifty Shades Darker.

Advance screenings next week

Musical bet pays off in Kim Churchill's new release

TOURING: Kim Churchill is an Australian folk, rock, and blues singer, songwriter, and musician.

The singer will offer small intimate shows

Documentary explains the expansion of Buddhism in the West

VISITING: Lama Ole Nydahl will be presenting a new documentary in Ballina.

Lama Ole Nydahl will present a new documentary

Vegas superstar show rides into Twin Towns

Dream leads Tim McGraw tribute performer to Australia

Data shows 45 per cent of Aussies cheat in this unusual way

Thousands of Aussie couples are cheating on each other..but get your mind out of the gutter we're not talking about sex.

New data shows 45 per cent of Australians cheat on each other

Adele's magic Mean Girls moment tribute to Beyonce

Adele accepts the award for album of the year for "25" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

"The Lemonade album was just so monumental, Beyoncé."

Bogans take offense at Waleed Aly comment on The Project

Aly was quick to backpedal.

WALEED Aly has made an uncharacteristically ill-thought remark

“Are you prepared to have kids who aren’t white?”

Ukrainian mother has objected to her daughter’s decision to marry

GRAMMY AWARDS: How to fashion for the 2017 Grammy Awards

CeeLo Green as his alter ego Gnarly Davidson arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.

This year's Grammys mean Victorian, cleavage, or bizarre

GRAMMY AWARDS: Aussie Flume picks up Grammy award

Flume poses in the press room with the award for best dance/electronic album for "Skin" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Flume has picked up a Grammy for his album Skins

Luxury Apartment In Prime Location

2/34 Cavvanbah Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 $880,000 to...

Enjoy the superb location of this designer apartment set 50 metres walk from the famous Belongil Beach and only 5-10 minutes’ walk into Byron Bay’s bustling town...

Prime Beachside Investment

12/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 $1,000,000 to...

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to purchase a seriously good rental returner! Situated in the premier ‘East on Byron’ complex, this luxury apartment is only...

Country Living Close To Town

179 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 5 $1,150,000 to...

This beautiful home is only 2 km from Mullumbimby town centre and it captures the true essence of Country living. The North facing property is set on 4.5...

Village Living In Main Arm

892 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 1 2 $690,000 to...

This beautifully presented home is in the heart of Main Arm and zoned RU5 Village. The property has 3 well-appointed bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 2 car carport plus...

Solid Home On 25 Acres In Tightly Held Position

256 Dingo Lane, Myocum 2481

House 3 2 5 $1,400,000 to...

Nestled at the very end of the tightly held Dingo Lane in the fast appreciating suburb of Myocum is this beautiful homestead. Privacy and nature abound the 25...

Immaculately Built Home Opposite Tallow Beach

14B Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 2 $1,896,000 to...

This immaculately built home is positioned directly opposite Tallow Beach where surfing, fishing, swimming or the simple pleasures of leaving your footprints in...

Solid Home On 1 Acre In Central Position

16 Browns Crescent, Mcleods Shoot 2479

House 4 3 2 Auction 11 March...

Set on one easy care acre in the golden triangle of the Byron Bay Hinterland, this property offers an outstanding entry point into this prime location. McLeod’s...

Luxury Living, Premium Location

1/1 Langi Place, Ocean Shores 2483

Unit 3 2 2 $975,000 to...

Set in a fabulous position backing onto the Ocean Shores Golf Course and adjacent to the Country Club, this luxurious split level home offers opulent resort style...

Central Byron Character Cottage

16 Burns Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 $1,450,000 to...

This beautiful, character cottage circa 1928 is situated in a prime position just a short 3 minute stroll to Byron's main street and bustling cafes, eclectic shops...

World Class Luxury In Exclusive Cypress Villas

Cypress - 2/99 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,700,000

Located in the exclusive Cypress Villas, these award winning, world class residences offer a premium level of luxury, quality and coastal tranquillity.

Ballina median prices approaching $600,000

Ballina Heights Estate and other subdivisions around the shire resulted in almost 300 new lots available to buyers in 2015-16.

Prices soar but new lots will hopefully improve affordability

Just a lazy $2.9 million, this hideaway could be yours

Fancy a rainforest hideaway?

“We figured we wanted to spend more time outside."

ROOM FOR RENT: Airbnb market takes off in Toowoomba

Airbnb places are popping up faster than ever before in Toowoomba

THEN AND NOW: Historic Ipswich house priced at $1.25M

HISTORIC: 'Elamang', an Ipswich house built in 1895 is up for sale for the first time in 30 years.

It was once owned by Rex Cribb, executive at Cribbe and Foote.

Underbelly at Buderim? Not just yet, at least

UNDERWORLD RUMOURS: Jonathon LaPaglia, left, and Matthew Nable in a scene from the TV series Underbelly: Badness. Talk of underworld identity Mick Gatto moving to Buderim has so far proven unfounded.

Talk of Mick Gatto buying on the mountain

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!