Masks become mandatory at retail environments in Lismore, Byron Bay, Tweed and Ballina from 5pm Monday.
News

Byron Bay businesses hurry to comply with new restrictions

Javier Encalada
31st Mar 2021 2:30 PM
Byron Bay cafes, restaurants and retailers have quickly modified their operations to comply with the new restrictions announced by the NSW Government on Wednesday.

The new restrictions will be in place across Tweed, Byron, Ballina and Lismore from 5pm on Wednesday, March 31.

The news came after a locally-acquired case of COVID-19 was reported after 8pm Tuesday.

In Byron Bay’s Johnson St, chemists and other retailers started requiring customers from noon to don a face mask before entering their shops.

Many people, unaware of the announcements, were surprised by the requests.

Mullumbimby resident Diana, who declined to provide her surname, was unaware of the changes when trying to enter a chemist in Byron Bay.

“I had no idea,” she said.

“I have been working all morning in town and now I need to buy a mask to get my medicines.”

Restaurants and cafes were quickly moving tables around to comply with the one-person-by-four-sqm rule.

Venues such as Hotel Suffolk and the Suffolk Bakery were already set up by 2pm.

Gradually, more people has commenced to wear masks at supermarkets such as Aldi and Woolworths in Byron Bay, as they become mandatory in retail environments.

byron bay byron shire coronavirusnorthernrivers covid restrictions
Lismore Northern Star

