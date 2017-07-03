Byron Bay among world's best beaches

START planning your tropical getaway now: these are the best beaches in the world.

And for the lucky locals, Byron's beaches are up there with the best.

School holidays have kicked off and sunshine is forecast.

Though a little cool, the beach is a popular go-to for school holiday activities.

A popular and accessible beach from the town, Main Beach is the best place to go: the beach is patrolled five days a week year round by the local surf lifesavers whose clubhouse sits in front of the beach.

There is no beach patrolling during the winter school holiday period on Ballina Shire beaches, Evans Head in the Richmond Valley or other Byron beaches including South Golden, Brunswick Heads Main, The Pass, Wategos, Tallows, Suffolk or Broken Head Beach.

However, to align with the school holidays the fifth drone trial will be run every day until July 16 at Lennox Head, Ballina, Evans Head and Byron Bay.

Helicopters and drones with sirens will monitor the region's beaches and keep an eye on beach goers.

Helicopters will be clearly marked with SharkSmart signage and the app will allow beach goers to be aware of what's happening at local beaches.

Not too far away, Noosa Beach in Queensland and Whitehaven beach in the Whitsundays also made Forbes's list of the world's 27 most beautiful beaches.

Here's some of Forbes selection of the most perfect beaches in the world, including beautiful spots in Mexico, sand-surrounded UNESCO World Heritage Pitons in St Lucia and spectacular stretches of black sand in Hawaii.

Tulum, Mexico

Tourists enjoy the beach near the Mayan ruins of El Castillo, or The Castle, the main temple in the ancient Maya city of Tulum in Mexico's Yucatan peninsula. (AP Photo/Israel Leal/FILE) ISRAEL LEAL

Six Senses Zil Pasyon Seychelles;

Boracay White Beach, Philippines;

Sugar Beach, St Lucia; Blue Lagoon,

Oludeniz, Turkey; South Beach, Miami;

Butterfly Beach, Santa Barbara, California;

Sunset at Butterfly Beach, Santa Barbara, California on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2016. LOUISE EVANS