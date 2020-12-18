BYE BYE BITUMEN: Watch floodwaters destroy local road

GLENREAGH residents enjoyed a street-level waterfall this week as floodwaters eroded a section of road, before completely destroying it.

In an example of the awesome power of floods, and their inherent danger, Shipman Road has been cut in half following moderate flooding of the Orara River which occurred in Glenreagh this week.

Footage taken by local resident Kath Armstrong Gray around 11am on Tuesday shows water cascading across the road, partially eroding the lower section of bitumen.

Ms Armstrong Gray posted the footage on social media with a warning to fellow residents to avoid driving over it.

Shipmans Rd, Glenreagh begins its farewell tour. Photo: Kath Armstrong Gray

Then on Wednesday afternoon the road was completely washed away.

State Emergency Service unit commander James Daniels said this was the perfect example of why people should not drive through flood waters - regardless of the depth, you just don't know what is underneath.

"It's like driving through fog, you just can't see what's happening and you don't find out about it until it is too late," he said.

"It's absolutely the reason why we don't want people going into floodwaters."

Mr Daniels said the SES spent a lot of time and money on training personnel to enter environments like that only when it was absolutely necessary and there were specialised crews whose job it was to walk in front of vehicles with "a whole lot of safety gear".

This giant tree had to be removed from the Bluff Bridge after being washed across it during February’s floods. Photo: Tim Jarrett

Washouts are not the only danger lurking underneath floodwaters, with fast flowing rivers likely to pick up all kinds of debris which can become stuck along the roadway.

During the February floods a gigantic tree was washed onto the Bluff Bridge, which was lucky to sustain very minor damage.

There are a number of Glenreagh residents particularly concerned with the amount of debris which had built up in Tallawudjah creek and had been trying to have something done about it before the next flood.

Those efforts proved fruitless, with Clarence Valley Council indicating the debris was not a safety concern.